States look to remove legal protections for gun industry

55
JESSE BEDAYN
·4 min read

DENVER (AP) — Mass shootings in America invariably raise questions of fault. The police's delayed response outside a middle school in Uvalde, Texas. A district attorney's failure to prosecute the alleged Club Q shooter a year before five were killed in the LGBTQ nightclub.

That finger of blame, however, rarely lands on the manufacturer of the guns used in the massacres.

Lawmakers in Colorado and at least five other states are considering changing that, proposing bills to roll back legal protections for gun manufacturers and dealers that have kept the industry at arm's length from questions of blame.

A draft version of Colorado's bill, expected to be introduced Thursday, not only repeals the state's 2000 law — which broadly keeps firearm companies from being held liable for violence perpetrated with their products — but also outlines a code of conduct that, in part, targets how companies design and market firearms.

Just last year, families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut settled for $73 million with the company that made the gun used in the killings. The families argued that the company targeted younger, at-risk males in advertising and product placement in violent video games.

If Colorado's bill passes, the state would join California, New York, Delaware and New Jersey, which have passed similar legislation in the last three years.

Those states, however, are now facing legal challenges or threats of lawsuits from national gun rights groups. That is, in part, because a federal law from 2005 already gives the gun industry broad immunity from being sued for how their products are used.

“We may forget how unusual and bizarre this is to provide this exemption from accountability," said Ari Freilich, state policy director for the gun control advocacy group Giffords, who argues that the federal law allows states some control over the industry's legal liability.

This bill would “empower victims of gun violence to have their day in court and be able to show that the gun industry may have failed to take reasonable precautions to avoid harm," Freilich said.

Mark Oliva, managing director for public affairs at the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which has filed the lawsuits against other state's laws, said Colorado's would be “ripe” for a legal challenge if the bill passes. Oliva argues that if Coors Brewing Company shouldn't be held responsible for its customers drinking and driving, then why should gun businesses be held responsible for what their customers do?

“The intention of this bill is to expose the firearm industry to legal costs for junk lawsuits,” Oliva said. “You don’t have Second Amendment rights if you don’t have the ability to purchase a firearm at retail to begin with.”

While the federal law remains intact, the Colorado bill's sponsors argue it includes carveout that gives states some degree of power.

The draft bill includes a stipulation for companies not to market or design a firearm in a way that could “foreseeably” promote illegal conversion — for example, advertising a semi-automatic rifle as being capable of holding a large capacity magazine, which is illegal in Colorado.

The current Colorado law also requires plaintiffs to pay attorneys fees if their case against a gun company is dismissed. That requirement bankrupted two parents of a woman killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting.

“One of my hopes is to be able to give the Club Q victims ... the ability to at least fully participate in our Colorado judicial system,” said Rep. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, a Democrat and one of the bill's sponsors. “Just as any other victims in any other civil suit would be able to do.”

Lewis said the bill would merely level the playing field with other industries, such as pharmaceuticals, which don't share the gun industry's legal protections. The sponsors are adamant that this would not only open a path for gun violence victims, survivors and their families to find legal recourse, but that the threat of civil lawsuits dangling over the industry’s head would force them to police themselves.

“We need actors in the industry to enforce the laws for themselves, and if there is an avenue for civil liability ... (that) creates an additional incentive for them to enforce laws that are already on the books,” said Rep. Javier Mabrey, a Democrat and one of the bill's sponsors.

The bill will likely find Republican pushback in Colorado's majority-Democratic statehouse. Republican Rep. Mike Lynch, the Colorado House minority leader, said he hadn’t seen a draft of the bill and therefor declined to comment.

Colorado's Senate President Steve Fenberg said, “I am excited to see this legislation come forward, and I look forward to supporting it when it reaches the Senate floor.”

Gov. Jared Polis did not answer specific questions from The Associated Press about his position on the bill.

Recommended Stories

  • Off-duty police officer shot in Northern Ireland

    A police officer has been shot in Co Tyrone.

  • Justices OK overtime pay for $200,000-a-year oil rig worker

    The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that an energy company employee who earned more than $200,000 a year still qualified for overtime pay under a New Deal-era federal law meant to protect blue-collar workers. Between 2014 and 2017, Hewitt was paid more than $200,000 a year from his employer, Helix Energy Solutions Group. In an opinion by Justice Elena Kagan, the court held that Hewitt qualified for overtime pay under the FLSA, despite a provision of the law that exempts “bona fide executives.”

  • Idaho bill limiting types of books available is the very definition of censorship | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on legislation attacking Idaho libraries, the wacky Idaho GOP and extremism in the Idaho Legislature.

  • Michigan AG: New gun control bills a near certainty after Michigan State shooting

    Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss new calls for gun control legislation in the wake of the fatal mass shooting at Michigan State University and the newly-elected chair of the state’s Republican Party, election denier Kristina Karamo.

  • U.S. extremely concerned by levels of violence in Israel and West Bank

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is extremely concerned by the levels of violence in Israel and the West Bank and fears that a raid by Israeli forces there could set back efforts at restoring calm, the State Department said on Wednesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular press briefing that Washington recognized Israel's security concerns but was deeply concerned by the large number of injuries and loss of civilian life. Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians, including at least four gunmen and three civilians, and wounded over 100 others during a raid on the flashpoint city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, witnesses and medical officials said.

  • Interstate 15 closed on the way to Las Vegas amid icy conditions as high winds kick in

    The beginning of a massive winter weather system has already brought high winds and dangerous road conditions across Southern California.

  • Biden Diplomats Trying to Block U.K. Plan to Designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group

    The plan would harden the U.K.'s position against Iran and deal a blow to international talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

  • Chair of South Carolina Democrats isn't seeking reelection

    Trav Robertson, the leader of South Carolina's Democrats, said Wednesday that he won't seek another term as party chair as the state prepares to host the party's first 2024 presidential primary in the nation. “With the hard work of our leadership — with the teamwork of many — we have made so much progress," Robertson told The Associated Press ahead of an official announcement. "I look forward to building on these relationships and serving South Carolina into the future.”

  • DOJ Charges Eight Pro-Life Activists with Blocking Access to Abortion Clinic

    All eight of the accused allegedly violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which has been enforced more since the overruling of ‘Roe v. Wade’.

  • The feeding frenzy around Kate Forbes’s faith is blatant political hypocrisy

    Unless, unbeknownst to me, she’s a secret fan of Aston Villa, or harbours an improbable private passion for the music of Jimmy Nail, I suspect that I have very little in common with Kate Forbes.

  • 'A crisis ignored': Overdose deaths surge among Black population as opioids extend reach

    Church pastors and Black harm reduction experts join efforts to slow overdose deaths among Black residents in a face-to-face strategy.

  • Metal Sphere Found on Japanese Beach Prompts UFO and Dragon Ball Z Theories

    A metal sphere, which many are calling Godzilla’s egg, washed up on the shore of Enshu beach in Hamamatsu, Japan. Authorities responded to the scene where a woman reported that she had stumbled upon the sphere while out for her morning walk.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desire to 'drain the swamp' by moving federal agencies out of DC is an idea that dates back years

    Some experts note that moving federal agencies could help those workers find a lower cost of living.

  • Rise in asylum-seekers entering Canada from U.S. becomes flashpoint again

    Thousands of asylum-seekers crossing irregularly into Canada via a dirt path between New York State and the province of Quebec are becoming a political flashpoint once again in Canada as the Quebec government says it can no longer accommodate the rising numbers. The movement of asylum-seekers into Canada from the United States has picked up since Canada lifted COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in late 2021, a trend mirroring global displacement. More than 39,000 refugees entered Canada last year via unofficial crossings, the vast majority via Roxham Road linking Quebec and New York State.

  • Governor Ron DeSantis unveils a plan for using legal settlement money from opiod manufacturers

    At a recent press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a plan for distributing $205.7 million of legal settlement money received from opiod manufacturers and distributors.

  • Woman gets 4+ years in jail for harming college schoolmates

    A New York woman who admitted aiding an ex-convict’s decade-long plot to extort and sexually abuse his daughter's Sarah Lawrence College schoolmates was sentenced Wednesday to over four years in prison by a judge who called her critical to his scheme. Isabella Pollok must report to prison by April 25 to begin serving a 4 1/2-year sentence that U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman said resulted from her failure to rebel against Lawrence Ray's crimes.

  • IRS accused of using 'racial equity' for audits targeting White, Asian taxpayers

    The conservative America First Legal Foundation is accusing the IRS of using "racial equity" as a reason to target White and Asian Americans with tax audits.

  • You Shouldn’t Use Your Phone Number for Two-Factor Authentication, Anyway

    You should be using two-factor authentication (2FA) with each and every one of your accounts that allows it. You probably already do for at least some accounts, and it probably pisses you off from time to time. Every time you try to log in, you need to find your phone, check the code they texted you, and enter it to proceed. It’s all worth it in the name of account security though, right? Well, kinda. If you’re using your phone number to log into accounts, you’re actually putting yourself at unn

  • South Korea smashes own world record for lowest fertility rate

    The data is reportedly the lowest among countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD). As of 2020, South Korea has the lowest rate in the OECD, with its capital, Seoul, logging a birth rate of 0.59. The country’s birth rate has been falling since 2015.

  • Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Capitol attack probe -NYT

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump have been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith in November last year to take over two investigations involving Trump, who is running for president in 2024.