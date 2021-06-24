States with most guns, homicides

Data: USA Facts, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The president unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities.

Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to Gun Violence Archive data.

By the numbers: Kentucky and Illinois were the top two for most firearm background checks in 2020, both numerically and per capita. Those checks are one of the best metrics for measuring gun buying in the U.S.

A record number of people were blocked from buying guns because of the background check system last year, at more than 300,000, the AP reported.

The number of background checks conducted each month has risen over the years, and March set a new record at nearly 4.7 million.

