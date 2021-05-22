These are the states most at risk of a COVID-19 resurgence thanks to a drop in vaccinations

A pharmacist fills a syringe to prepare a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for front-line health care workers at a vaccination site at Torrance Memorial Medical Center on December 19, 2020 in Torrance, California. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Vaccination rates have dropped to almost half of their peak last month.

States with the lowest vaccinations per capita could be at risk of a COVID-19 resurgence.

In Wyoming, less than 30% of people are fully immunized, the lowest rate in the country.

Vaccinations across the country are down by close to 50% from their peak last month.

The country was vaccinating an average of almost 3.4 million people a day in mid-April but only 1.8 million vaccine doses were given out each day over the last week.

While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been on the decline as more people get vaccinated, experts are worried the slowing of vaccinations could leave groups of unvaccinated people vulnerable to infection, especially during the summer when people are likely to congregate indoors to avoid the heat, CNN reported.

Specifically, experts are worried about states with the lowest vaccination rates per capita, including Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Wyoming, Idaho, Georgia, and Tennessee.

"If we have large numbers of unvaccinated people in those states, we may very well see a surge in those states, so I think a lot of us are worried about that," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed that less than 30% of people in Wyoming are fully immunized, which is the lowest rate of any state, compared to the less than 40% of Americans that are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

More than 60% of American adults have already received at least one shot.

