States with the most vaping: See Florida’s surprising rank when it comes to the vice

Noticed an uptick in e-cigarettes devices over the years? Turns out it might not be as close to you as you'd think.

Forbes released a study about e-cigarette, or vape, use across the country and tracked down the top states housing the most vapers.

The study was done comparing three metrics to determine a score out of 100: percentage of adults who vape every day, percentage of adults who vape some days, and the growth rate of adults who current use e-cigarettes between 2016 and 2022. The percentage of adults who vaped every day made up 50% of the score; the others made up 25% each.

Also noted within the study is that the southern region of the country sees with most e-cigarette users, with seven of the top 10 states in the list coming from the South.

However, the southernmost state wasn't found in any of the top 10 spots, or even anywhere in the middle. Instead, Florida was listed toward the bottom of states with the most residents who vape.

What exactly is vaping? Who uses e-cigarettes?

Illegal, disposable, flavored e-cigarettes remain the top choice of American middle and high school students who use tobacco, fueling youth vaping.

Vaping, or e-cigarette usage, is popular alternative to cigarettes, meant to simulate tobacco smoking.

Per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, vaping is done with battery-operated devices that people use to inhale an aerosol, which typically contains nicotine (though not always), flavorings, and other chemicals. There are more than 460 different e-cigarette brands on the market.

Forbes mentioned in its study that across the country, men are slightly more likely to engage in e-cigarette use than women. In 2021, the CDC reported that 11.6% of men vaped compared to 10.3% of women.

In terms of age, the younger age groups are more likely to use vapes than any other age group. According to the study, 11% of 18 to 24-year-olds vaped. This dropped to 6.5% for 25 to 44-year-olds.

See the top 10 states with the most e-cigarette use

Tennessee ranked the highest of all 50 states and Washington D.C. for vape usage with a score of 100 out of 100.

The southern state also ranked No. 4 in the percentage of adults who vape every day, 5.7%, and the percentage of adults who vape some days, 5.1%.

See the entire top ten list:

Tennessee, score: 100 Kentucky, score: 98.88 Oklahoma, score: 98.32 Idaho, score: 97.77 Arkansas, score: 97.21 Alabama, score: 96.65 Louisiana, score: 94.41 West Virginia, score: 88.83 North Dakota, score: 85.47 Hawaii, score: 82.68

So where did Florida rank of Forbes's list of e-cigarette use?

A fan vapes during a Micro Wrestling event Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at That Bar at the Arena in Jacksonville. Hundreds came out to watch people who are little, battle each other in an outdoor, pro wrestling, WWE-style event. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Sunshine State placed 45th in the entire country for residents who vape, earning a score of 14.53 out of 100.

Are you allowed to vape in Florida? Here are Florida's laws surrounding e-cigarettes:

Not totally. In Florida, there are smoke-free restrictions in place.

Per Fla. Stat. § 386.204 (2023), use of vapor-generating electronic devices are prohibited in enclosed indoor workplaces, except private residences when not in use as child, adult or healthcare facilities. Other statutes prohibit vaping within 1,000 feet of a school during certain hours and inside specific areas, such as:

There are also laws regarding the use of vaping products for minors.

According to Florida Statute §569.41, it prohibits selling, gifting, or otherwise delivering a nicotine product to a person under 21 years old. Violation of the statute is a second-degree misdemeanor offense.

The law also prohibits anyone under 21 years old from possessing a nicotine product; however, there is an exception for active-duty military members.

See who is listed with Florida for states with least e-cigarette usage

Maryland scored the least out of all 50 states with a score of 0.0.

The Mid-Altantic state ranked as the lowest state for people who vape some days, 2.5%, and tied Illinois for the lowest percentage of people who vape every day, 2.1%.

See the entire bottom 10 list:

Maryland, score: 0.0 Illinois, score: 1.68 Connecticut, score: 3.91 Massachusetts, score: 9.5 Delaware, score: 13.41 Florida, score: 14.53 Maine, score: 19.55 New Jersey, score: 20.11 Vermont, score: 24.58 Rhode Island, score: 25.1

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Vaping is not as popular in Florida as many other states, study shows