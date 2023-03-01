States move to crack down on nurses with bogus diplomas

FILE — US Attorney Markenzy Lapointe speaks about a network of nursing school operators, centered in South Florida, who allowed students to buy diplomas without the proper training, during a press conference in Miami, Jan. 25, 2023. A federal investigation into Florida nursing schools accused of selling thousands of bogus nursing diplomas has sent state licensing officials around the country scrambling to stop nurses with the fraudulent documents from caring for patients. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
10
MICHAEL HILL
·4 min read

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Medical licensing officials in multiple states are scrambling to stop nurses with fraudulent academic credentials from caring for patients, after three Florida schools were accused of selling thousands of bogus diplomas.

New York regulators told 903 nurses in recent weeks to either surrender their licenses or prove they were properly educated. Delaware and Washington state officials have yanked dozens of nursing licenses. Texas filed administrative charges against 23 nurses. More actions in additional states are expected.

In some cases, lawyers for the nurses contend states are questioning the credentials of caregivers who earned diplomas legitimately. But there's wide agreement in the industry that nurses with fraudulent degrees need to be rooted out.

“The public needs to know that when they’re the most fragile, when they’re sick, when they’re in a hospital bed, that the individual who is at their bedside has gone through the required training,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president of the American Nurses Association union.

States are acting in the wake of Operation Nightingale, a federal investigation into what officials say was a wire fraud scheme in which several now-closed Florida nursing schools sold phony nursing diplomas and transcripts from 2016 to 2022. Twenty-five defendants, including school owners and alleged recruiters, have been charged, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe announced in late January. Those cases are pending.

About 7,600 students paid an average of $15,000 for bogus diplomas, according to prosecutors. Around 2,400 of those people then passed a licensing exam to obtain jobs as registered nurses and licensed practical nurses or vocational nurses in multiple states, prosecutors say.

How did so many test takers pass without the required classroom and clinical work? In some cases, they were experienced L.P.N.s seeking to become R.N.s. Some had been health care providers in other countries.

The nurses got jobs across the country, including at a hospital in Georgia, Veterans Affairs medical centers in Maryland and New York, a skilled nursing facility in Ohio, and an assisted living facility in New Jersey, according to court filings.

Students came not only from Florida, but also New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Delaware. Many of the students took their licensing exam in New York, where they can sit it multiple times, according to investigators.

Investigators identified the Florida nursing schools as the Palm Beach School of Nursing; Siena College, a school in Broward County that wasn't related to the college of the same name in New York; and the Sacred Heart International Institute, which was also based in Broward County and had no relation to a university with a similar name in Connecticut.

It was not entirely clear how many of the roughly 2,400 nurses with credentials from these schools are currently employed, or where.

Federal officials shared information so states could pursue nurses with phony academic credentials. Some states have taken action.

The Washington State Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission rescinded the R.N. licenses of 17 people and denied license applications for four. The Delaware Board of Nursing annulled 26 licenses. The Georgia Board of Nursing asked 22 nurses to voluntarily surrender their licenses.

The 23 nurses facing possible license revocations in Texas can continue working while their disciplinary cases are pending. Texas Board of Nursing general counsel James “Dusty” Johnston said more charges could come as officials develop "the necessary information for each individual.”

A spokesperson for Veterans Affairs said it removed 89 nurses "from patient care” nationwide last year immediately after being notified by federal officials. The agency has not found any instances of patients being harmed.

New York's Office of the Professions posted on the state education department's website that it expects some of the 903 licensees who attended the schools “did, in fact, attend required hours and clinicals and are properly licensed.” Those people are being asked to have a qualified nursing program submit verification.

Attorneys for some of the nurses in New York and Georgia say nurses who legitimately earned diplomas are getting caught up in the investigation.

“There are obviously people who bought transcripts who are fraudulent and should not be practicing nursing under any circumstances,” said Atlanta attorney Hahnah Williams. “But there are also people who went to those schools legitimately and did nothing wrong. And they are somehow being lumped together with the fraudulent nurses.”

Williams said her clients are hardworking immigrants who went to schools that were accredited at the time and have since worked for many years without incident.

Similarly, attorney Jordan Fensterman in New York said he has clients who attended classes at one of the schools to finish up their R.N. degrees and then worked during the pandemic. He said those nurses deserve due process now.

The state board actions are taking place as hospitals across the nation try to deal with chronic staffing challenges.

“Hopefully, the number is smaller once the authorities sort things out,” said Kennedy, the American Nurses Association president.

Recommended Stories

  • How this nurse faked her credentials for 15 years

    A Shelbyville nurse is charged after treating thousands of patients without a license.

  • Ron DeSantis Cleans Up His Disney Debacle

    The Florida governor has decided that sparing Floridians thousands of tax dollars is more important than revenge on Mickey Mouse.

  • Kansas school district: gender identity can be kept from parents, avoiding preferred pronouns can cause death

    A school district in Kansas was discovered to have a gender support plan that appears to show a student's gender identity can be kept from their parents

  • New book from Gov. Ron DeSantis hits book stores

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting West Palm Beach to promote his new book and touting his so-called "Florida Blueprint."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of 2 House Republicans to vote against mourning the 50,000 people killed in the Turkey-Syria earthquakes

    Greene voted against a resolution that lauded "the work of humanitarian aid and rescue workers" in Syria and Turkey. The resolution passed 412-2.

  • Supreme Court student loan debt relief case: What to know

    The Supreme Court is about to hear arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan, which impacts millions of borrowers who could see their loans wiped away or reduced.

  • Biden, Democrats Face Hard Choices on GOP Push to Overturn D.C. Crime Law

    Party lawmakers have backed broader rights for District of Columbia voters but also worry about looking weak on crime.

  • Bipartisan Iowa bill would require police to assess domestic abusers to keep victims safer

    The bill's introduction follows the recent domestic violence deaths of several Des Moines metro women. Another bill aims to curb electronic stalking

  • WNBA Star Nneka Ogwumike ‘Excited’ to Have Brittney Griner Back On the Court

    Nneka Ogwumike isn’t just a WNBA All-Star forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, she’s also the president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA). In the midst of an active WNBA free agency period, the 2016 MVP decided to stay with the Sparks. On Monday, during a press conference announcing her official re-signing with the team, Ogwumike discussed her excitement at watching other players call their own shots during free agency, Brittney Griner’s return to the league and her p

  • American Firms Race to Meet China’s Data Rule Deadline

    Some companies operating in China must pass a security review by the country’s internet regulator before they can transfer users’ personal data abroad.

  • A Florida lawyer who disappeared and is accused of stealing $840,000 has been arrested

    A personal injury lawyer has been suspended since December, when the Florida Bar told the state Supreme Court he’d disappeared with $211,000 of clients’ money.

  • A former Obama campaign staffer is the first woman to lead Italy's main left-wing party

    A rising star of the Italian left has won election to the leadership of the Democratic Party, the country’s second-largest political group. Thirty-seven-year-old Elly Schlein will serve as the main opposition leader to Giorgia Meloni, the country’s far-right prime minister—the first time both of these roles have been held by women simultaneously.

  • Belarusian leader visits China amid Ukraine tensions

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a state visit that will be watched for hints about China's attitude to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. China claims neutrality in the war, but U.S. officials have warned recently that it is considering sending military assistance to Russia.

  • Brazil delegation visits Amazon region where pair died

    A high-level delegation of the Brazilian government traveled on Monday to the remote corner of the Amazon rainforest where British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered last year, to demonstrate just how much Brazil's new government differs from that of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. The group was led by Sônia Guajajara, Brazil’s first minister of Indigenous Peoples.

  • Shocking Twist In Georgia Football Crash That Killed Two

    The fatal wreck shortly after the Bulldogs celebrated their national title is not all it seemed to be, according to police.

  • Apple's iPhone supplier Foxconn leases new site in Zhengzhou in sign of commitment to China's supply chain

    Apple's leading electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group is expanding its presence in Zhengzhou, the central Chinese city that is home to the world's largest iPhone plant, after efforts by government officials to convince the Taiwanese assembler to keep its local operations. Taiwan-listed Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has leased a 293-acre plot in the Zhengzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone for around 197 million yuan (US$28 million), according to an exchan

  • Latest Mel Kiper NFL mock draft has three Ohio State players in first round

    Do you think Kiper is selling any of the OSU players short with this NFL mock draft? #GoBucks

  • I've spent 5 years researching the heroic life of Black musician Graham Jackson, but teaching his story could be illegal under laws in Florida and North Dakota

    Chief Petty Officer Graham Jackson mourns the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt on April 13, 1945. Edward Clark/Life MagazineThe story of Graham Jackson is a timeless tale of American ingenuity, hard work and the cream rising to the top. It’s also a tale of economic inequality, overt racism and America’s Jim Crow caste system. As one of the first Black musicians to play on national radio, Jackson is best known for the April 13, 1945, photograph of him that was published by Life magazine, one of

  • Chip firms assess Biden's subsidy rules

    STORY: The Biden administration on Tuesday had a message for any semiconductor companies that want a piece of the $39 billion in new federal subsidies from the CHIPS Act: the money comes with string attached.Companies will be required to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare to employees as part of the deal of accepting government funds.But Sarah Kreps, a professor at Cornell University's Dept. of Government, says it could cause some apprehension from potential subsidy recipients."There's no free lunch. And I think that's the point of the United States government, which is 'if we're giving you billions of dollars, we're going to shape or we'll want to shape how you're using those funds.' But I think what has happened in the meantime, since the legislation was passed and signed into law in August, is that the industry as a whole has really taken a hit. So the macroeconomic conditions that affect this industry, which is that the tech industry has had a slump and the tech industry is what drives the demand for these chips, largely.So some of these kind of headwinds are starting to confront the industry. And I think where these strings attached dynamics come in is they're now layered on to this sense that, you know, maybe a few billion dollars in incentives will not actually change the calculation and the economic wisdom of building plants in the United States."The CHIPS Act is vital to U.S. ambitions to keep ahead of China in global markets and reduce reliance on chips made in Taiwan.James Lewis, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says at the end of the day, that's all that should matter."The ultimate goal here is do we find ourselves less reliant on Taiwan as a source of chip supply? And if we achieve that goal, all this other stuff is is extraneous. So that's the first priority when you look at the administration's priority sheet. That's their first priority. So and childcare in the workforce stuff is priority number five important. But the main prize is reduce dependance on Taiwan."Semiconductor companies have already announced more than 40 new projects including nearly $200 billion in private investments to increase domestic production -- aimed at helping the U.S. gain pre-eminence in the semiconductor market.

  • China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade

    The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) shot up to 52.6 from 50.1 in January, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity. Global markets cheered the big surprise in the PMI with Asian stocks and the Australian dollar reversing earlier losses, the offshore yuan perking up and oil rallying, as investors took a more optimistic view on China's economic prospects. "The high PMI readings partly reflect the economy's weak starting point coming into this year and are likely to drop back before long as the pace of the recovery slows," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.