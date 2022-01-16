States move to stop insurance companies from discriminating against your dog

When it comes to dogs, insurance companies keep their customers on a short leash.

In most states, providers are allowed to consider your dog’s breed when setting your monthly premium — or whether they’ll insure you at all.

However, some states are throwing their dog-loving residents a bone.

New York banned the practice this month, ensuring owners can get the coverage they need even if their pet is considered high-risk. Michigan and Pennsylvania already have similar rules regarding denial of coverage, and Nevada recently joined, as well.

What if you don’t live in a puppy-loving state? Here’s more on which breeds are most likely to raise your premiums and what you can do about it.

Which breeds are typically discriminated against?

Insurance providers don’t typically publish lists of which dogs they consider risky or dangerous, but numerous sources have reported that the following breeds could put you in a bind:

Pit bulls

German Shepherds

Akitas

Staffordshire Terriers

Chows

Alaskan Malamutes

Doberman Pinschers

Great Danes

Siberian Huskies

Rottweilers

Presa Canarios

Wolf hybrids

Of that list, you’ll likely have the most trouble with pitbulls, Rottweilers and wolf hybrids. Once they learn of your dog’s descent, home insurance companies may require owners to exclude dog liability coverage from their policy, increase their rates or cancel their policies outright.

Why do insurers do this?

Most home insurance policies provide coverage for dog-based damage. That means if your pet ever bites a neighbor or rips up their prized petunias, you’ll be able to file a claim to cover the medical or repair bills.

While your dog’s breed is by no means a perfect predictor of whether it will attack someone or cause property damage, many insurers feel confident that genetic differences will influence a pet’s temperament and statistical chance of causing trouble.

If a breed startles easily, tends to be aggressively protective or is simply big and strong, it’s considered much more likely to hurt someone or cause property damage, even unintentionally.

Injuries and property damage from dogs are some of the most common liability claims made on a home insurance policy. And dog bite claims can get very expensive: The average cost in 2020 was $50,425, according to the Insurance Information Institute industry group.

Do dog owners have any recourse?

Beyond lobbying your state government, there’s not much you can do about your insurance company’s policy on dogs. However, that doesn’t mean you have to settle for paying more.

Not every provider discriminates against dog breeds. Even if most of the carriers in your area do discriminate, they may not all share the same list.

That means if you shop around, you may be able to find a much cheaper rate on your homeowners insurance.

The Insurance Information Institute recommends you compare at least three quotes before settling on an offer to ensure you get the best possible rate. Annual savings can total $1,000 or more once you tally up all of the factors involved.

If that method doesn’t work for you, you can always look into getting dog-specific insurance or umbrella coverage to supplement what your home insurer won’t cover.

