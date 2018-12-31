These States Offer the Best and Worst Pay for Police Officers

Police work is often considered a calling — many officers don’t enter the occupation to get rich. But, is it a career that offers a comfortable living?

The answer to that question depends largely on where you live, found a recent GOBankingRates analysis. To find out just how much money the average police officer earns, GOBankingRates examined the most recent data on the mean annual wage for police officers and sheriff’s patrol officers in all 50 states, sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This report can help you understand how much your local officers earn, and you can use this data to help you plan your career in law enforcement.

According to the analysis, the states with the highest-paid police officers are:

1. California: $100,090

2. New Jersey: $83,570

3. Alaska: $81,980

4. Washington: $78,600

5. Nevada: $73,930

According to BLS data, there are 16 states where officers earn less than $50,000 annually. Just three states pay less than $40,000 a year, with Mississippi coming in dead last at $35,520. With an average salary of $100,090, California pays its officers the most by far. The only other two states to break the $80,000 mark are New Jersey and Alaska.

The lowest-paid officers are concentrated in the South and Appalachia regions. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina round out the bottom five. Meanwhile, the best-paid officers are concentrated — with a few exceptions — in the West and East, as well as in both non-contiguous states.

Here’s a look at how much police officers make in every state:

State Police and Sheriff’s Patrol Officers Annual Mean Wage Alabama $44,490 Alaska $81,980 Arizona $65,810 Arkansas $38,450 California $100,090 Colorado $71,270 Connecticut $70,610 Delaware $68,630 Florida $58,400 Georgia $42,190 Hawaii $70,060 Idaho $52,340 Illinois $73,870 Indiana $53,260 Iowa $56,620 Kansas $47,920 Kentucky $45,010 Louisiana $39,650 Maine $48,310 Maryland $66,020 Massachusetts $68,190 Michigan $55,780 Minnesota $64,700 Mississippi $35,520 Missouri $47,080 Montana $54,590 Nebraska $57,090 Nevada $73,930 New Hampshire $56,560 New Jersey $83,570 New Mexico $52,320 New York $73,000 North Carolina $47,440 North Dakota $56,420 Ohio $59,280 Oklahoma $45,600 Oregon $68,530 Pennsylvania $66,460 Rhode Island $58,830 South Carolina $42,330 South Dakota $47,800 Tennessee $44,320 Texas $62,430 Utah $52,410 Vermont $49,070 Virginia $56,290 Washington $78,600 West Virginia $43,050 Wisconsin $60,800 Wyoming $56,240

Methodology: GOBankingRates identified the mean annual wage for police and sheriff’s patrol officers based on May 2017 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These States Offer the Best and Worst Pay for Police Officers