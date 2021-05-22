All of the states offering workers cash incentives to get back to work

Juliana Kaplan,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
·4 min read
GettyImages 1305540099
Goldman Sachs said the latest US unemployment figures were encouraging. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Amidst a so-called labor shortage, some GOP-led states are ending federal unemployment benefits early.

  • But at least four are offering one-time cash bonuses to workers who return to the workforce.

  • In Connecticut, which hasn't ended unemployment benefits early, long-term unemployed workers can get a bonus.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Arizona

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey coronavirus update
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Matt York, Pool/AP

Arizona is dropping the federal unemployment benefits on July 10. But the state is setting up a cash program to replace it.

It's using money from the recent stimulus law to fund a one-time bonus of $2,000 for eligible people who return to work full-time. It'll be $1,000 for those working part-time. The cash is distributed once a person completes ten weeks of work with an employer.

They also must earn $25 an hour or less and start working by Labor Day. Individuals filing for jobless aid after May 13 don't qualify.

In a press release. Gov. Doug Ducey said that the state was aiming to pay people to work, rather than "paying people not to work."

Montana

greg gianforte
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik

Montana's federal unemployment benefits will come to an end on June 27. But workers who find employment could see a $1,200 bonus.

"We need to incentivize Montanans to reenter the workforce," Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement. "Our return-to-work bonus and the return to pre-pandemic unemployment programs will help get more Montanans back to work."

Workers who were on UI benefits on May 4 are eligible for the bonus; they must work for at least four weeks. According to the Montana Free Press, there's enough money for 12,500 workers to receive payouts. The program will come to a close in October, a month after the current expanded unemployment benefits are set to expire.

New Hampshire

chris sununu
Gov. Chris Sununu. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

New Hampshire is winding down its participation in federal unemployment benefits effective June 19, according to New Hampshire Public Radio. But residents who return to work could see a summer bonus.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced a $10 million pot, funded by federal relief, that will provide workers with one-time bonuses. New Hampshire Public Radio reports that those who work full-time for eight consecutive weeks could get $1,000, and part-time workers could get $500. To be eligible, workers must make under $25 an hour.

"There are plenty of jobs, and we really want people to get back out there," Sununu said, per the outlet.

Oklahoma

AP21089776321566
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File

Oklahoma announced a similar program to entice unemployed workers back into the workforce. It's also moving to end its participation in federal unemployment benefits, with benefits ending effective June 26.

But the first 20,000 Oklahomans on unemployment benefits who return to work will get a $1,2000 bonus — paid for by American Rescue Plan funds.

"For Oklahoma to become a Top Ten state, workforce participation must be at a top level and I am committed to doing what I can to help Oklahomans get off the sidelines and into the workforce," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement.

To be eligible, workers must have received unemployment benefits between May 2 and May 15. They must complete six consecutive weeks of work for the same employer; payments will begin going out in mid-July.

Blue state Connecticut is also getting in on the action

Gov. Ned Lamont.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Connecticut's not ending federal unemployment benefits, but it is offering cash bonuses to workers who find employment after being out of work for an extended period of time.

Workers who are long-term unemployed — who the Bureau of Labor Statistics defines as those who have been looking for work for at least 27 weeks — could get a $1,000 one-time bonus.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that 10,000 workers will receive the payment. To be eligible, they must have filed for unemployment in the week before May 30, and subsequently obtain a new job and work full-time for eight consecutive weeks.

"This is the latest too in our toolbox to maximize our state's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic," Lamont said in a statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Supermoon! Red blood lunar eclipse! It's all happening at once, but what does that mean?

    A red blood moon is caused by sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere. U.S. Navy/Joshua Valcarcel/WikimediaCommonsThe first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to happen during the early hours of May 26. But this is going to be an especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once. So what does this all mean? The Moon appears 12% bigger when it is closest to Earth compared with its appearance when it’s farthest away. Tomruen/WikimediaCommons, CC BY-SA What’s a super moon? A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to the Earth. The Moon’s orbit is not a perfect circle as it slowly rotates around Earth. Rfassbind/WikimediaCommons The Moon’s orbit around Earth is not perfectly circular. This means the Moon’s distance from Earth varies as it goes around the planet. The closest point in the orbit, called the perigee, is roughly 28,000 miles closer to Earth than the farthest point of the orbit. A full moon that happens near the perigee is called a supermoon. So why is it super? The relatively close proximity of the Moon makes it seem a little bit bigger and brighter than usual, though the difference between a supermoon and a normal moon is usually hard to notice unless you’re looking at two pictures side by side. The phases of the Moon correspond to how much of the lit–up side you can see from Earth. Orion 8/WikimediaCommons, CC BY-SA How does a lunar eclipse work? A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth’s shadow covers all or part of the Moon. This can only happen during a full moon, so first, it helps to understand what makes a full moon. Like the Earth, half of the Moon is illuminated by the sun at any one time. A full moon happens when the Moon and the Sun are on opposite sides of the Earth. This allows you see the entire lit-up side, which looks like a round disc in the night sky. If the Moon had a totally flat orbit, every full moon would be a lunar eclipse. But the Moon’s orbit is tilted by about 5 degrees relative to Earth’s orbit. So, most of the time a full moon ends up a little above or below the shadow cast by the Earth. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow. Sagredo/WikimediaCommons But twice in each lunar orbit, the Moon is on the same horizontal plane as both the Earth and Sun. If this corresponds to a full moon, the Sun, the Earth and the Moon will form a straight line and the Moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow. This results in a total lunar eclipse. To see a lunar eclipse, you need to be on the night side of the Earth while the Moon passes through the shadow. The best place to see the eclipse on May 26, 2021, will be the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Australia, the East Coast of Asia and the West Coast of the Americas. It will be visible on the eastern half of the U.S., but only the very earliest stages before the Moon sets. The Earth’s atmosphere gives the Moon a blood-red glow during total lunar eclipses. Irvin Calicut/WikimediaCommons, CC BY-SA Why does the moon look red? When the Moon is completely covered by Earth’s shadow it will darken, but doesn’t go completely black. Instead, it takes on a red color, which is why total lunar eclipses are sometimes called red or blood moons. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.] Sunlight contains all colors of visible light. The particles of gas that make up Earth’s atmosphere are more likely to scatter blue wavelengths of light while redder wavelengths pass through. This is called Rayleigh scattering, and it’s why the sky is blue and sunrises and sunsets are often red. In the case of a lunar eclipse, red light can pass through the Earth’s atmosphere and is refracted – or bent – toward the Moon, while blue light is filtered out. This leaves the moon with a pale reddish hue during an eclipse. Hopefully you will be able to go see this super lunar eclipse. When you do, now you will know exactly what makes for such a special sight. Portions of this story originally appeared in a previous article published on Jan. 24, 2018.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Shannon Schmoll, Michigan State University. Read more:US seeks to change the rules for mining the MoonBringing Mars rocks back to Earth: On Feb. 18, Perseverance Rover landed safely on Mars – a lead scientist explains the tech and goals Shannon Schmoll receives funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Science Foundation.

  • Labor Department looks for solutions as states end unemployment benefits

    An official told CBS News the federal government paying the benefits to some unemployed Americans directly is "pretty much off the table."

  • Jonas Brothers and Marshmello Performing at 2021 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard News

    Host Nick Jonas will join siblings Joe and Kevin, along with EDM star Marshmello, for the night’s closing performance. It’ll be the brothers’ first appearance on the BBMAs stage since their explosive 2019 medley.

  • Washington Football Team cuts longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

    Moses, 30, had started 96 straight games for Washington.

  • Amazon Shuts Down Conn. Construction Site After 7th Noose Found: 'Not Tolerating This Nonsense'

    "The heinous and historical significance of a noose to African Americans cannot be overlooked, as it represents a dark and evil part of our history," a rep for the Greater Hartford NAACP said

  • Biden says it's 'simply wrong' to allow the DOJ to seize phone records and emails from reporters

    Biden condemned reports saying the Justice Department covertly obtained email and phone records from Washington Post and CNN journalists.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares - but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

    Breeze Airways will have some of the comforts that JetBlue is famous for but customers can expect to pay extra for bags and seat assignments.

  • Exclusive: `No place like home' Karen Pence says of their move back to Indiana

    Mike and Karen Pence have purchased a home north of Indianapolis with some land and a pond.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if No 10 had planned properly for pandemic, says Dominic Cummings

    Big weddings set to resume from June 21 Germany to ban British travellers amid fears over Indian variant GP outrage over appointment numbers Why Joe Biden’s vaccine patent call will backfire Better safe than sorry, Sage tells Government Heathrow to open terminal for red-list arrivals Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed that Britain could have avoided any form of Covid lockdown if it had planned properly for a pandemic, Patrick Sawer reports. Mr Cummings accuses UK Governments of having failed to seriously prepare for pandemics such coronavirus, which spread rapidly after originating in China last year. In the latest of a series of Tweets criticising Mr Johnson and his ministers, as well as previous Governments, for their failure to make adequate plans, Mr Cummings says: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown1, *definitely* no need for lockdowns 2&3.” He adds: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” Mr Cummings’ comments are bound to cause further embarrassment in Government and add to pressure over its handling of Britain’s response to the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. Follow the latest updates below.

  • California says $5 million Ponzi scam bilked older Filipinos

    California's attorney general on Friday charged 15 people with conspiring to defraud mostly elderly victims of Filipino descent out of a combined $5 million. Prosecutors allege that the defendants have lied to potential investors at group sales presentations since late 2015 to encourage their investments.

  • Firefighters battle flames at Poland's largest lignite mine

    Firefighters in central Poland say 13 units are fighting flames that have engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine in Belchatow. The fire broke out at midday Saturday and sent huge clouds of black smoke over the area, which also includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant. A spokesman for the firefighters in Lodz region, Jedrzej Pawlak, said there were no reports of casualties.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • Elon Musk congratulates Ford on the debut of their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    A few days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted the company's Cybertruck in November 2019, it saw 250,000 pre-orders.

  • Grieving father sues after police searched for drugs in urn containing ashes of daughter

    Police in Springfield, Illinois told Dartavius Barnes they had found meth or ecstasy in his car. It was his daughter’s remains

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • Fuller picture emerges of suspected serial killer in Mexico

    A fuller picture began to emerge Friday of the apparently affable 72-year-old former butcher who hacked up one woman in the basement of his home, and is suspected of killing many others. Photographs leaked from the crime scene showed the grisly scene. “We have unfortunately found different human remains, bones, women's clothing, voter IDs and other things that lead us to presume that he could be a serial killer of women,” said Dilcya García Espinoza de los Monteros, the special prosecutor for crimes against women in Mexico City, which borders Mexico City.

  • ‘Art of the Deal – for working people’: Psaki corrects Fox reporter trying to link Biden talks to Trump motto

    In the latest instalment of the White House versus Fox News, press secretary Jen Psaki agreed to call the president’s negotiations with on infrastructure the “Art of the Deal” with one correction – “for working people”. Ms Psaki announced on Friday that Joe Biden’s $2.3 trn spending plan had been reduced to $1.7 trn in the “art of seeking common ground”. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked if at some point those negotiations become the “art of the deal”, referencing Donald Trump’s infamous 1987 tome of the same name.

  • Massive 68-foot whale washes ashore on California beach, officials say

    “We’re not even going to bury it because it’s so big.”