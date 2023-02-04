What is your state's official flower? Here's a picture of the state flower for all 50 US states
There are many ways to show state pride.
From knowing the nicknames and mottos or birds and dinosaurs, or even flying your own state's flag, there are many ways to show state pride. Though there may be hundreds of distinct images associated with the 50 states, few are as beautiful as the state flower for all 50 states.
This is a rundown of the 50 official state flowers in the U.S., from Alabama to Wyoming, as well as Washington D.C.
All 50 state flowers, plus the District of Columbia
Alabama: Camellia
The camellia is Alabama's state flower.
Alaska: Alpine forget-me-not
The Alpine forget-me-not is Alaska's state flower.
Arizona: Saguaro cactus blossom
The Saguaro cactus blossom is Arizona's state flower.
Arkansas: Apple blossom
The apple blossom is Arkansas' state flower.
California: California poppy
The California poppy is California's state flower.
Colorado: Colorado blue columbine
The Colorado blue columbine is Colorado's state flower.
Connecticut: Mountain laurel
The mountain laurel is Connecticut's state flower.
Delaware: Peach blossom
The peach blossom is Delaware's state flower.
District of Columbia: American beauty rose
The American beauty rose is Washington D.C.'s flower.
Florida: Orange blossom
The orange blossom is Florida's state flower.
Georgia: Cherokee rose
The Cherokee rose is Georgia's state flower.
Hawaii: Yellow hibiscus
The yellow hibiscus is Hawaii's state flower.
Idaho: Syringa
The syringa is Idaho's state flower.
Illinois: Violet
The violet is Illinois' state flower.
Indiana: Peony
The peony is Indiana's state flower.
Iowa: Wild praire rose
The wild prairie rose is Iowa's state flower.
Kansas: Sunflower
The sunflower is Kansas' state flower.
Kentucky: Goldenrod
The goldenrod is Kentucky's state flower.
Louisiana: Magnolia
The magnolia is Louisiana's state flower.
Maine: White pine cone and tassel
The white pine cone and tassel is Maine's state flower.
Maryland: Black-Eyed Susan
The black-eyed susan is Maryland's state flower.
Massachusetts: Mayflower
The mayflower is Massachusetts' state flower.
Michigan: Apple Blossom
The apple blossom is Michigan's state flower.
Minnesota: Pink and white lady's slipper
The pink and white lady's slipper is Minnesota's state flower.
Mississippi: Magnolia
The magnolia is Mississippi's state flower.
Missouri: Hawthorn blossom
The hawthorn blossom is Missouri's state flower.
Montana: Bitteroot
The bitterroot is Montana's state flower.
Nebraska: Goldenrod
The goldenrod is Nebraska's state flower.
Nevada: Sagebrush
The sagebrush is Nevada's state flower.
New Hampshire: Purple lilac
The purple lilac is New Hampshire's state flower.
New Jersey: Violet
The violet is New Jersey's state flower.
New Mexico: Yucca flower
The yucca flower is New Mexico's state flower.
New York: Rose
The rose is New York's state flower.
North Carolina: Flowering dogwood
The flowering dogwood is North Carolina's state flower.
North Dakota: Wild prairie rose
The wild prairie rose is North Dakota's state flower.
Ohio: Red carnation
The red carnation is Ohio's state flower.
Oklahoma: Oklahoma rose
The Oklahoma rose is Oklahoma's state flower.
Oregon: Oregon grape
The Oregon grape is Oregon's state flower.
Pennsylvania: Mountain laurel
The mountain laurel is Pennsylvania's state flower.
Rhode Island: Violet
The violet is Rhode Island's state flower.
South Carolina: Yellow jessamine
The yellow jessamine is South Carolina's state flower.
South Dakota: Pasque flower
The pasque flower is South Dakota's state flower.
Tennessee: Iris
The iris is Tennessee's state flower.
Texas: Bluebonnet
The bluebonnet is Texas' state flower.
Utah: Sego lily
The sego lily is Utah's state flower.
Vermont: Red clover
The red clover is Vermont's state flower.
Virginia: Flowering dogwood
The flowering dogwood is Virginia's state flower.
Washington: Pacific rhododendron
The Pacific rhododendron is Washington's state flower.
West Virginia: Rhododendron
The rhododendron is West Virginia's state flower.
Wisconsin: Wood violet
The wood violet is Wisconsin's state flower.
Wyoming: Indian paintbrush
The Indian paintbrush is Wyoming's state flower.
