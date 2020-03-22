These states are ordering residents to stay home or shelter in place. What does that mean?

States and counties across the nation are cracking down on residents' movements amid the continued spread of the coronavirus.

While some officials are instituting "shelter-in-place" orders, others are calling their directives "stay-at-home" orders. The directives differ by location but generally require residents to avoid all nonessential outings and stay inside as much as possible.

Don't panic, the orders are not "lockdowns." They allow residents to continue performing tasks essential to the health and safety of family and pets. It's still fine to buy groceries, go for a run, walk the dog, pick up medicine, visit a doctor or get supplies to work from home.

Federal guidelines give state and local authorities leeway in what they consider "essential" businesses during an emergency. But in general, those industries include grocery stores and food production, pharmacies, health care, utilities, shipping, banking, other governmental services, law enforcement, emergency personnel and journalists.

Since each state can designate what is classified as essential, employers must be careful to follow regulations. Civil penalties could result from not following such executive orders.

As of Sunday, here's a look at the latest orders for people to stay home:

Delaware Gov. John Carney ordered residents to stay at home and closed nonessential businesses in the state starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered 'nonessential' businesses to close

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards imposed a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 5 p.m. Monday.

Ohio will impose a statewide stay-at-home mandate, effective 11:59 p.m. Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.

Philadelphia became the latest city to order its residents to stay home, a mandate that goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and exempts activities like buying groceries and medicine, seeking medical care and exercising.

Missouri's two largest cities issued stay-at-home orders Saturday. St. Louis' mandate, which also applies to St. Louis County, begins Monday, and the one for Kansas City and its metro area goes into effect Tuesday.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell directed residents to stay at home beginning Friday.

San Miguel County, Colorado, is under a shelter-in-place order until April 3.

Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, is under a shelter-in-place order until April 7.

Blaine County, Idaho, is under a shelter-in-place order.

Here's what the new orders look like in each state:

Delaware announces stay-at-home order, effective Tuesday

Gov. John Carney ordered Delaware residents to stay at home and closed nonessential businesses in the state starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Under Carney's stay-at-home order, residents can leave their homes for medical care, to shop for groceries, to go to work if their employer is permitted to stay open and to exercise with proper social-distancing.

Car dealerships, clothing stores, performing arts companies and schools are among the nonessential activities ordered to close by Carney. Restaurants will be allowed to continue carry-out and delivery business.

'Nonessential' businesses to close in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday night that several new restrictions will begin Monday after Kentucky's total number of coronavirus cases surpassed 100.

Starting at 8 p.m. on March 23, all nonessential retail will close to in-person traffic. Also, while many medical facilities have complied with a request to cease elective procedures, it will become a mandate starting Monday.

The order applies to clothing stores, entertainment stores, sporting goods stores, shoe stores, jewelers, florists, furniture stores, bookstores and auto dealers (though repair and part stores are exempt). It does NOT apply to grocery stores, gas stations, liquor stores, banks, veterinary hospitals, pharmacies and drug stores.

It's not clear if the restrictions apply to hardware stores.

Louisiana stay-at-home order

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. Monday for non-essential workers and businesses to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Many businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will be exempt from the order. All public schools and many businesses like bars and gyms in Louisiana were already closed by previous executive orders, but Sunday's order will expand the closures.

Early learning centers and child care facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.

Ohio will join the list Monday

Ohio will join the growing list of states imposing a mandate for its residents to stay at home when Gov. Mike DeWine's order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday. DeWine made the announcement Sunday.

The order will last until at least April 6 and will be reassessed at that time and as necessary, DeWine said. The order can be enforced by local health and law enforcement departments, the governor said.

DeWine said the order allows exceptions, such as going to the grocery store, restaurant carryout, going to a park (but not use of playground equipment), taking care of neighbors or family members, weddings and funerals.

