States pass coronavirus aid without Congress

Jacob Knutson
·2 min read

Multiple states have passed or are considering economic relief bills as the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan makes its way through Congress, AP reports.

Why it matters: The state aid packages aim to help jobless residents and struggling small businesses devastated by the pandemic. But the individual action also bolsters arguments against another major cash infusion from the federal government.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

State aid packages:

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation last week featuring $300 one-time payments for individuals, $500 payments to families and up to $9,000 in sales tax relief for small businesses.

  • North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) recently unveiled a $695 million emergency budget proposal that, if passed, would include bonuses for educators and school staff, hazard pay for state law enforcement, funding for rural broadband and relief for small businesses.

  • Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) signed legislation in January that uses $145 million in reserves from workers' compensation funds for grants of up to $50,000 for bars, restaurants and hotels.

  • New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has not yet signed a relief plan that would provide $200 million in direct grants to businesses, a $600 tax rebate to low-wage workers and a four-month tax holiday for restaurants.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a $7.6 billion relief package this week that includes $600 in one-time payments for about 5.7 million residents and around $2 billion for struggling businesses.

The big picture: The House is set to vote on the Biden administration’s coronavirus stimulus plan that covers:

  • Stimulus checks of up to $1,400 per person for Americans making up to $75,000 a year.

  • Increased weekly unemployment insurance up to $400 a week and an extension of those benefits through August.

  • $130 billion for K-12 schools, and roughly $40 billion for higher education.

  • $350 billion for state and local governments.

  • Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic stimulus gives big bailout to blue states

    Republicans feel red states are being penalized for remaining open for business during COVID-19; GOP Rep. Greg Steube weighs in.

  • Biden Cabinet confirmation schedule: When to watch hearings

    President Biden's nominees for attorney general, health and human services secretary, interior secretary, CIA director and U.S. trade representative will testify before Senate committees next week.The big picture: Biden wants known, trusted people around him, many from the Obama administration, to help implement his policies and turn away from the tumultuous Trump years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeScheduleFeb. 22 and 23:9:30 am and 10 am: Merrick Garland, nominee for attorney general, before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Feb. 23: 10 am: Xavier Becerra, nominee for health and human services secretary, before the Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor & Pensions. 9:30 am: Deb Haaland, nominee for interior secretary, before the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources. Feb. 24:10 am: William Burns, nominee for CIA director, before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Feb. 25: 10 am: Katherine Tai, nominee for U.S. trade representative, before the Senate Finance Committee. Confirmed Cabinet membersAvril Haines, confirmed as director of national intelligence on Jan. 21. Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, confirmed as defense secretary on Jan. 22. Janet Yellen, confirmed as treasury secretary on Jan. 25. Antony Blinken, confirmed as secretary of state on Jan. 26. Pete Buttigieg, confirmed as transportation secretary on Feb. 2. Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed as secretary of homeland security on Feb. 2.Denis McDonough, confirmed as veterans affairs secretary on Feb. 8. Tom Vilsack, confirmed as agriculture secretary on Feb. 23. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, confirmed as UN ambassador on Feb. 23. Nominees pending confirmation voteGina Raimondo, nominee for commerce secretary.Jennifer Granholm, nominee for energy secretary.Marcia Fudge, nominee for housing and urban development secretary.Cecilia Rouse, nominee to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.Miguel Cardona, nominee for education secretary. Michael Regan, nominee for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Marty Walsh, nominee for labor secretary. Isabel Guzman, nominee for small business administrator. This page will be updated as more hearings are scheduled.Go deeper: Biden finalizes full slate of Cabinet secretariesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • I flew Southwest for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats. The friendly service didn't make up for inconsistent social-distancing practices.

    Southwest was an early adopter of the popular seat-blocking policy but began filling planes to capacity in December.

  • California legislators approve $7.6-billion COVID-19 package, including $600 stimulus checks

    Crafted by Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders last week, the pandemic assistance plan also includes $4 billion in grants, tax breaks and fee waivers for small businesses.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • Mitt Romney says Donald Trump would win Republican nomination if he ran in 2024

    “I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination,” Romney said Tuesday.

  • Amnesty accused of 'siding with tyrants' for revoking Alexei Navalny’s 'prisoner of conscience' status

    Amnesty International has been accused of “siding with tyrants” and buckling to a Kremlin-backed disinformation campaign after it revoked Russian opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny’s status as a prisoner of conscience. The global human rights organisation said Mr Navalny, who was jailed last week after surviving an assassination attempt apparently orchestrated by the Russian security services, did not deserve the designation because comments he made 15 years ago about immigration. In a move that drew immediate condemnation from fellow human rights activists and appeared to catch the organisation’s own Russian office by surprise, the group said it had taken an "internal decision to stop referring to Aleksei Navalny as a prisoner of conscience in relation to comments he made in the past". “Some of these comments, which Navalny has not publicly denounced, reach the threshold of advocacy of hatred, and this is at odds with Amnesty's definition of a prisoner of conscience,” Denis Krivosheev, the deputy director of Amnesty's Europe and Central Asia office, said in a statement. Mr Krivosheev appeared to be referring to two videos Mr Navalny produced in 2007 when he was entering national politics. One is an argument for gun rights in which he advocated carrying a pistol for self defence against Islamist terrorists, who he compared to “cockroaches”. In the second he posed as a dentist to argue that only by deporting immigrants could Russia prevent inter-ethnic conflict and the rise of the far-Right. He has never retracted the statements. Mr Navalny has also been criticised for attending the Russian March, an annual nationalist rally that drew large crowds in Moscow in the 2000s. Mr Krivosheev did not explain how the group had been previously unaware of the videos, which are well-known among followers of Russian human rights and current affairs.

  • Plan to lower Florida's flags for Rush Limbaugh causing controversy, consternation

    Gov. Ron DeSantis last week said he would direct flags to fly at half staff once Limbaugh's body is laid to rest. Some officials find this outrageous.

  • Mother whose 11-year-old son died in Texas freeze sues for $100 million

    The mother of an 11-year-old boy who died after they lost electricity and heat in their Texas mobile home during last week's freeze has filed a $100 million lawsuit against two power companies for gross negligence. Maria Pineda said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Entergy Corp are responsible for the death of her son Cristian, who was found unresponsive on the morning of Feb. 16 at home, where he shared a bed with his 3-year-old brother. More than 4 million people in Texas lost power and at least two dozen people died after a snowstorm blanketed the state last week and sent temperatures plunging well below freezing.

  • Greece investigates reports theatre director accused of rape taught refugee children

    A prosecutor has ordered an investigation into reports that migrant children were taught acting classes by the former artistic director of Greece's National Theatre, now facing child rape allegations, a migration ministry official said on Monday. Dimitris Lignadis turned himself in on Saturday following an arrest warrant issued after lawsuits were filed against him by two men who say he raped them when they were minors. The Migration Ministry's special secretary for the protection of unaccompanied minors, Irini Agapidaki, told Reuters she had asked the prosecutor to investigate reports in newspapers and on social media that children staying in shelters had taken acting lessons with Lignadis in 2017-18.

  • I cooked dinner for 2 in a camper van's small kitchen, and it was surprisingly easy

    An Insider reporter rented a camper van that had a full kitchen - including a sink, a stove, and a fridge - and easily cooked taco bowls.

  • President Joe Biden says he is 'heartbroken' in address remembering 500,000 Covid dead

    The US on Monday crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 Covid-19 deaths, as President Joe Biden led a moment’s silence and lit candles for those lost. In a solemn address to the nation, Mr Biden, who has made tackling the virus a priority for his administration, called the toll “heartbreaking” and said his heart “ached” for the dead. "On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind," Mr Biden said in the proclamation from the White House, where he was joined by wife Jill and Kamala Harris, Vice President. "We, as a nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one nation to defeat this pandemic." “I promise you, the day will come that their memory will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye,” he continued in an emotional speech. Bells tolled at the National Cathedral in Washington to honour the lives lost and the American flag will be flown at half-staff on public buildings for five days.

  • 6 royal baby traditions Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be expected to follow

    Since the couple recently announced they wouldn't be returning to royal duties, they will have more freedom this time around.

  • Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish the death penalty

    State lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation that will end capital punishment in Virginia, a dramatic turnaround for a state that has executed more people in its long history than any other. The legislation repealing the death penalty now heads to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he will sign it into law, making Virginia the 23rd state to stop executions. “There's a realization that it is time to end this outdated practice that tends to bring more harm to victims' family members than providing us any comfort or solace,” said Rachel Sutphin, whose father, Cpl.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

    Today's best Amazon deals to shop include one of our favorite cast-iron pans, an exercise bike and more—shop our top picks here.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • Need to Get Away? How About an IKEA Tiny House?

    If you've ever wanted to live in an IKEA, now you can (sort of)

  • 5 ways Biden just tweaked the PPP to help the smallest businesses survive

    Biden's changes to the PPP help businesses with less than 20 workers (or none at all) and those with student debt or unrelated felonies, among others.

  • Toyota just started building a 175-acre smart city at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan. Photos offer a glimpse of what the 'Woven City' will look like.

    A starting group of 360 inventors, young families, and senior citizens will test out tech like self-driving cars and smart homes.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company