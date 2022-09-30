Is Your State Paying a Fourth Stimulus Check?

SmartAsset: What States Are Paying a Fourth Stimulus Check?

There likely won’t be another stimulus check from the federal government coming anytime soon. But a number of states have approved a fourth stimulus check for their residents — welcome news amid rampant inflation. And more states could do the same in months to come. Let’s break down which states are paying a fourth stimulus check and how much you could get.

Which States Have Approved a Fourth Stimulus Check?

The following states have already issued a fourth stimulus to its citizens:

California: California will be giving payments of up $700 for joint filing couples earning less than $150,000 annually, with individuals qualifying for up to $350. Homes with dependents can also get an additional $350.

Colorado: The Rocky Mountain State will give tax rebates of $750 to individuals and $1,500 for joint filers.

Delaware: Delaware is sending $300 to tax payers who filed a 2020 state return.

Florida: Households in Florida that meet certain criteria will get a payment of $450 per child.

Georgia: Georgia will being giving up to $250 to single filers, $375 to head-of-household filers and $500 to coupes who are married and filing jointly.

Hawaii: Details aren’t available yet on distribution, but Hawaii taxpayers earning more than $100,000 will get a rebate of $100, and those earning less will get $300.

Idaho: Idaho residents who either filed tax returns in 2020 and 2021 or who filed grocery-credit refund returns will get either $75 or 12% of their 2020 Idaho taxes, whichever is greater.

Illinois: Illinois residents earning less than $200,000 annually ($400,000 for married couples filing jointly) will each get a rebate of $50, plus $100 per dependent for up to three children per family.

Indiana: Any Hoosier who filed a state tax return in 2020 and 2021 will get a $125 rebate.

Maine: Mainers with a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 ($150,000 for head of household and $200,000 for couples filing jointly) will get a check for $850 ($1,750 for couples).

Massachusetts: The Bay State is planning on sending $250 rebates to taxpayers, with more details coming this fall.

Minnesota: Minnesota is sending $750 to frontline workers — those who worked at least 120 hours in Minnesota between March 2020 and June 2021 and could not work remotely. Applications for the payments have closed.

New Jersey: The Garden State is sending $500 to many families.

New Mexico: Taxpayers earning less than $75,000 annually will get a $250 rebate ($500 for joint filers). There is another rebate for all taxpayers, with single filers getting $500 and joint filers getting $100,000

Oregon: Oregonians who were eligible for the earned income tax credit in 2020 will get a one-time $600 payment.

South Carolina: There are no details yet, but Palmetto State residents could get a payment of up to $800.

Virginia: Taxpayers who are eligible should get a payment of $250 ($500 for couples filing jointly).

Will More States Follow?

It’s entirely possible that more states will soon pass stimulus payments for their citizens. Kentucky, North Carolina and Pennsylvania all have potential bills working their way through state houses.

Bottom Line

While a fourth stimulus check is unlikely to be coming from the federal government, a number of states have already passed laws to give more relief to their residents, and more could come in the future.

