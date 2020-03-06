Which States Have Reported Cases of the Coronavirus?





The first U.S. case of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus was confirmed in Washington state in January. Since then, additional cases have been confirmed in at least 21 states. Washington, California and New York have since reported dozens of confirmed cases, while most other states have seen infections registering in just the single digits.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency for the U.S. on Jan. 31 and, as the number of cases rises, states are following suit, taking precautionary measures ahead of feared local outbreaks.

Here's a list of states that have so far reported at least one case of the coronavirus:

Pennsylvania: First case reported on March 6

Indiana: First case reported on March 6; Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency on March 6.

Colorado: First case reported on March 5

Maryland: First case reported on March 5; Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on March 5

Nevada: First case reported on March 5

Tennessee: First case reported on March 5

New Jersey: First case reported on March 4

Texas: First case reported on March 4

North Carolina: First case reported on March 3

Georgia: First case reported on March 2

New Hampshire: First case reported on March 2

Florida: First case reported on March 1; Gov. Ron Desantis declared a public health emergency on March 1

New York: First case reported on March 1; Gov. Andrew Cuomo activated the state's Emergency Operation Center on March 5

Rhode Island: First case reported on March 1

Massachusetts: First case reported on Feb. 28

Oregon: First case reported on Feb. 28

Wisconsin: First case reported on Feb. 5

Arizona: First case reported on Jan. 26

California: First case reported on Jan. 26; Los Angeles County issued a local health emergency and Gov. Gavin Newsom later declared a statewide state of emergency on March 4

Illinois: First case reported on Jan. 24

Washington: First case reported on Jan. 21; Gov. Jay Inslee issued a state of emergency on Feb. 29

Additionally, the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has been monitoring 15 people since Feb. 22 who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where more than 40 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus. No residents of Nebraska are confirmed to have the virus. Patients from the cruise ship were also flown to Utah, which has not reported any other cases within the state.





