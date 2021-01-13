States that roll out vaccines the fastest will be prioritized for future doses, officials say: 'We need doses going to where they'll be administered quickly'

Aria Bendix
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar speaks during a news briefing on the administration&#39;s response to the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Alex Azar speaks during a news briefing on the administration's response. Reuters

  • Starting in two weeks, states with the speediest vaccine rollouts will be prioritized for additional doses, US officials announced Tuesday.

  • The new system is meant to incentivize states to promptly record vaccinations and prevent doses from sitting in freezers.

  • But it could also punish states that lack the funding or resources to accelerate vaccine administration.

  • The strategy is set to take effect after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, though, so it's possible the new administration will change course.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Operation Warp Speed officials announced Tuesday that states that administer their allotted vaccine doses at the quickest pace will soon get higher priority for additional doses.

"We will be allocating them based on the pace of administration as reported by states and by the size of the 65-and-over population in each state," Alex Azar, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters. "We're giving states two weeks' notice of this shift to give them the time necessary to plan and to improve their reporting if they think their data is faulty."

He added that the new system "should not necessarily hurt many states, but will enhance the benefit to those that are actually getting vaccines done and performed."

The decision came after a relatively slow rollout of vaccine doses in December and January. States have struggled to get shots into arms quickly, since state health departments are simultaneously dealing with an unprecedented surge of coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed hospitals. States weren't given extra funding heading into the vaccine rollout, so resource and staffing shortages have slowed vaccine administration in some places.

Warp Speed missed its goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020. Only around 9 million shots have been administered so far, Azar said Tuesday.

Still, the pace of vaccinations has ramped up considerably in the last two weeks. The US is now conducting roughly 700,000 vaccinations per day, compared to around 500,000 per day at the beginning of January. Azar said the country is on track to hit 1 million vaccinations per day in the next seven to 10 days.

"With the case counts we face now, there is absolutely no time to waste," he said. "We need doses going to where they'll be administered quickly and where they'll protect the most vulnerable."

An incentive for speedy rollouts

Azar said the new system for vaccine distribution is intended to motivate states to get shots into arms rather than "sitting on shelves or in freezers."

"If you're not using vaccine that you had the right to, then we should be rebalancing to states that are using that vaccine," he said. "It is common sense."

Azar didn't provide further detail about what metrics states would need to hit to be prioritized for more doses, but he pointed to Connecticut and West Virginia as examples of states that had successfully ramped up vaccinations to older Americans in recent weeks.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told CNBC on Monday that the state had no vaccines sitting on shelves. Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker shows that the state has administered nearly 67% of its available doses so far - second only to North Dakota, which has administered nearly 80%. Connecticut ranks third in the country for vaccines administered, having given out 60% of its available doses.

In some cases, states may have simply been slow to record the shots they've administered, Azar said. The number of reported vaccinations typically lags 24 to 72 hours behind those that have actually been administered.

Prioritizing states with speedy rollouts, Azar added, "gives states a strong incentive to ensure that all vaccinations are being promptly reported."

Jim Blumenstock, a senior vice president at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said one reason for the initial slowness is that states had to learn how to use a new set of data collection and reporting systems.

"Training for the vaccination providers needed to be provided, which couldn't be accomplished until the terms and conditions of the [emergency use authorizations] were issued by the FDA," he said. Blumenstock's group, a nonprofit, represents US public health agencies.

Vaccine, US, Kentucky
Nurse Beth Sum receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the University of Louisville Hospital. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Another possible explanation for the slow pace of vaccinations, Azar said, is that states have been too strict about their criteria for administering shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended vaccinating healthcare workers and nursing home residents first. US officials are now encouraging states to distribute doses to people ages 65 and over, as well as people under 65 with health problems that raise their risk of severe disease.

But many state health officials have said they don't have the resources for a more widespread rollout. That means the new priority system could punish states whose health departments are underfunded or understaffed.

In many states, however, the vaccination process could speed up soon: States are set to receive roughly $8 billion in new funding for vaccine distribution from the coronavirus relief package passed in late December.

"Whether it's enough is uncertain," Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, said on a recent press call. "Obviously that would have been more helpful a few months ago."

Operation Warp Speed's new priority system could be short-lived anyway, since the Biden administration will assume responsibility for the US vaccine rollout in two weeks.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • US carries out first federal execution of woman in 67 years

    An American woman who murdered a pregnant dog breeder in order to steal her baby was put to death by lethal injection Wednesday, becoming the first female to be executed by US federal authorities in nearly seven decades. The US Justice Department said Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 am Eastern Time (06:31 GMT) at a penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. It said the execution was "in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri". The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Montgomery's execution just hours earlier - despite doubts about her mental state - after the government of President Donald Trump had pushed for the application of the death penalty. Montgomery's defenders did not deny the seriousness of her crime: in 2004, she killed a pregnant 23-year-old in order to steal her baby. But her lawyer Kelley Henry, in a statement, called the decision - the first for a female inmate since 1953 - a "vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power." "The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Ms Henry said. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame." The execution came after a legal back-and-forth that ended with the country's highest court allowing it to proceed.

  • Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

    Iran must reverse its decision to enrich uranium at higher levels and give international diplomacy a chance to save the 2015 nuclear accord, the European Union said in a statement. "The initiation of uranium enrichment to up to 20% by Iran at the underground Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant ... is a very serious development and a matter of deep concern," the EU's 27 governments said in a statement released late on Monday. Iran started pressing ahead with plans to enrich uranium to 20% fissile strength at its underground Fordow nuclear plant last week, a level Tehran achieved before striking the deal with world powers to contain its disputed nuclear ambitions.

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

  • Veterans Groups Plan to Expel Any Members Who Took Part in Capitol Riot

    The DAV, AMVETS and VFW have rules for those whose actions bring disgrace on the organization.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Biden Defense pick faces eligibility questions from Democrats

    A handful of U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee Democrats voiced reservations on Tuesday about making another retired general the top civilian official at the Department of Defense, some citing last week's rampage at the U.S. Capitol. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated retired General Lloyd Austin to be defense secretary. The last was in 2017 for Republican President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Statue of Iranian commander divides Lebanese

    A hero to some and an enemy to others. A new statue in the Lebanese capital of the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is dividing opinion. It was erected on the anniversary of his killing by the U.S. and sits at the entrance to Beirut's mainly Shi'ite southern suburbs. A drone strike killed Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in January last year. Washington had accused him of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region. To some Lebanese supporters Soleimani is a source of pride. "Martyr Qassem Soleimani means more to us than the statue - his sacrifices for the region and his impact all over. The defeat of Israelis and Americans in Iraq, it's all because of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, so the least we can do is put a statue of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, we give our souls for Hajj Qassem." But others took to social media to criticize what they said was a symbol of Iran’s dominance under the hashtag “Hands_Off_Lebanon". One user remarked that there wasn’t a statue for the victims of the Beirut blast in August. Lebanon has for years been a stage for regional rivalry between Iran and its allies including Syria on the one hand, and U.S.-allied, Sunni-led Gulf Arab states on the other.

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

    The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just nine days before Republican President Donald Trump leaves office, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Cuba was being listed for "repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism" by harboring U.S. fugitives and Colombian rebel leaders.

  • Capitol rioter caught hitting officer with fire extinguisher in viral video

    As the public continues to learn more about the Trump supporters who took over the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, new footage has emerged that shows a rioter hitting an officer in the head with a fire extinguisher during the melee. According to the New York Post, the clip obtained by Storyful shows a sea of MAGA supporters aggressively pushing past a barricade as U.S. Capitol Police tries in futility to keep them corralled on the west side of the building. “They broke through, it’s on!” one man is heard yelling at the beginning of the video.

  • Officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone

    A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd's neck for minutes will be tried separately from the three other former officers accused in his death, according to an order filed Tuesday that cites limited courtroom space due to COVID-19 restrictions. Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March while the other three former officers will be tried together in the summer. In his order, Judge Peter Cahill cited the limitations of physical space during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is “impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions” given how many lawyers and support personnel the four defendants say would be present.

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.

  • Trump privately blamed 'Antifa people' for storming U.S. Capitol - Axios

    Trump made the remark in a 30-minute-plus phone call Monday morning with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Axios reported https://bit.ly/2K4mNM6, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call. McCarthy also advised Trump to call Joe Biden, meet with the president-elect and leave a welcome letter in the Resolute Desk for his successor, according to the report.