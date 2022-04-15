States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

SCOTT McFETRIDGE
·5 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades.

The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as governors end COVID-19 disaster declarations and opt out of an ongoing federal program that made their states eligible for dramatic increases in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture began offering the increased benefit in April 2020 in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country.

The result is that depending on the politics of a state, individuals and families in need find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.

Nebraska took the most aggressive action anywhere in the country, ending the emergency benefits four months into the pandemic in July 2020 in a move Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said was necessary to "show the rest of the country how to get back to normal.”

Since then, nearly a dozen states with Republican leadership have taken similar action, with Iowa this month being the most recent place to slash the benefits. Benefits also will be cut in Wyoming and Kentucky in the next month. Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Tennessee have also scaled back the benefits.

Republican leaders argue that the extra benefits were intended to only temporarily help people forced out of work by the pandemic. Now that the virus has eased, they maintain, there is no longer a need to offer the higher payments at a time when businesses in most states are struggling to find enough workers.

But the extra benefits also help out families in need at a time of skyrocketing prices for food. Recipients receive at least $95 per month under the program, but some individuals and families typically eligible for only small benefits can get hundreds of dollars in extra payments each month.

The entire program would come to a halt if the federal government decides to end its public health emergency, though the Biden administration so far hasn’t signaled an intention to do so.

For Tara Kramer, 45, of Des Moines, the decision by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to end the emergency payments starting April 1 meant her monthly SNAP benefit plunged from $250 in March to $20 in April. Kramer, who has a genetic disorder that can cause intense pain, said the extra money enabled her to buy healthier food that made her feel better and help her to live a more active life.

“My heart sank,” Kramer said. “All the memories from before the emergency allotment came rushing back.”

Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Reynolds, noted the extra benefits were always intended to help people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and said, “we have to return to pre-pandemic life.” Murphy pointed out that Iowa has over 86,000 job openings listed on a state unemployment website.

But Kramer said she’s not able to work and that even getting out of her apartment can be a struggle at times.

Vince Hall, who oversees public policy for the nationwide food bank network Feeding America, said ending the extra benefits ignores the reality that even as the pandemic wanes there hasn’t been a decline in demand at food banks.

Wages have been increasing in the United States and the national unemployment rate in March dropped to 3.6%, but those gains have been offset by an 8.5% increase in inflation compared to a year ago. Food is among items rising the fastest, leaving many families unable to buy enough groceries.

“The COVID pandemic is giving way to a hunger pandemic,” Hall said. “We’re in a real, real struggle.”

Feeding America, which represents 200 food banks, reports that demand for food has increased just as these organizations are seeing individual donations dwindle and food costs rise. The organization estimates the nation’s food banks will spend 40% more to buy food in the fiscal year ending June 2022 as in the previous year.

For people like Annie Ballan, 51, of Omaha, Nebraska, the decision by Ricketts to stop participating in the program reduced the SNAP payments she and her son receive from nearly $500 a month to $41. Both have health problems and can’t work.

“From the middle of the month to the end of the month, people have no food,” Ballan said, her voice rising in anger. “This is all the governor’s fault. He says he loves Nebraskans, that Nebraskans are wonderful, but he’s cut off our food.”

The demand on food banks will only grow as more states reduce their SNAP payments, which typically provide nine meals for every one meal offered by food banks, Hall said.

Valerie Andrews, 59, of St. Charles, Missouri, said the SNAP benefits that she and her husband rely on fell from $430 a month to $219 when Missouri ended the extra payments in August 2021. Andrews, who is disabled, said she tries to budget carefully and gets food regularly from a food pantry but it's difficult.

“We’re barely making it from paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “It gets pretty rough most of the time.”

Officials at food banks and pantries said they will do their best to meet increased demand but there is no way they can fully offset the drop in SNAP benefits.

Matt Unger, director of the Des Moines Area Religious Council network of food pantries in Iowa’s capital city, noted the pantry's cost for a 5-ounce can of chicken as jumped from 54 cents in March 2019 to a current price of $1.05.

“Costs are just going through the roof,” he said.

___

AP writer Grant Schulte contributed to this story from Omaha, Nebraska.

___

Follow Scott McFetridge on Twitter: https://twitter.com/smcfetridge

___

The spelling of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ last name has been corrected on first reference.

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado judge presses DOJ to explain third trial in chicken price-fixing case

    A federal judge demands DOJ antitrust official appear in court and explain why, after two mistrials, the case should go on.

  • Devin Nunes, a Trump ally, loses CNN defamation appeal

    A federal appeals court said Devin Nunes, an ex-California congressman and ally of former-President Donald Trump, cannot revive his defamation lawsuit against CNN. The suit alleged that CNN falsely reported that Nunes was involved with a Ukrainian-related plot to dig up dirt on Joe Biden during the presidential campaign.

  • After cousin's death, teen creates program to reduce surgical errors

    The program, which identifies when a doctor is making a mistake, helped the 17 year old win a Regeneron Science Talent Search prize.

  • New York Gov. Hochul pledges $16 million to organizations at risk of hate crimes

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced nearly $16 million in funds to boost the safety of organizations at risk of being targeted by hate crimes. The 327 grants will help 205 organizations — including churches, synagogues, religious schools, civic groups and other nonprofits — secure their physical facilities to better protect the communities they serve. The funds can be used for interior or exterior security equipment such as alarms, fences, panic buttons, shatter-resistant glass and public address systems, among other items.

  • Meta Platforms Just Made a Big Move in the Metaverse

    When social media giant Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the founder's letter that the company is "at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet," a platform that would allow users to experience the internet in an immersive way instead of just looking at it. This platform is known as the metaverse. Zuckerberg pointed out that people can work, play, learn, shop, or collaborate within the metaverse through their virtual avatars irrespective of where they are located across the globe.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell responds to GOP’s ‘pedophile’ attacks

    Since entering Congress in 2013, Rep. Eric Swalwell has watched the morality of the GOP disintegrate under the leadership of Donald Trump. Is there anything left to salvage? The congressman joins Katie Phang to discuss.

  • Workers Are Getting Angry About Companies Ending Vaccine Mandates

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not just JPMorgan Chase & Co. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Kyiv Says Inflation May Exceed 20% in 2022Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots ha

  • U.S.-backed Kurds tighten siege of Syrian army-run enclaves in northeast

    U.S. backed Kurdish-led forces tightened the siege on neighborhoods under the control of the Syrian government in two Kurdish-controlled cities in northeast Syria, officials from both sides said on Thursday. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they took over about 10 government offices ranging from the local finance, grains and education branches in a zone in the heart of the city of Qamishli. The grouping of U.S.-backed militias, which is dominated by the Kurdish YPG, also prevented for a sixth consecutive day the entry of wheat and fuel to the other zone in the city of Hasaka under control of Syrian government forces.

  • Florida GOP Candidate Sold Tear Gas Used on BLM Protestors

    Cory Mills, a Republican candidate running for Florida’s 7th district primary, co-founded a company that sold tear gas used against Black Lives Matter demonstrators, reported POLITICO. (Reports also say the company sold rubber bullets to Hong Kong to crack down on their protestors as well.) The money Mills made through the company has funded his campaign run for Congress, according to his campaign finance disclosures, per POLITICO.

  • Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Visit Queen Elizabeth Ahead Of Invictus Games

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the monarch ahead of the 2022 Invictus Games, which are set to take place in the Netherlands this weekend, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Access Hollywood. The couple stopped by Windsor Castle in the U.K. to visit the royal while on the way to the Netherlands for the games.

  • Ryanair Turns Away Fleeing Ukrainian Family Who Couldn't Print Boarding Passes In Advance

    Budget airline Ryanair allegedly turned away a fleeing Ukrainian family hoping to arrive safely in the UK after uprooting from their bombed home in Kyiv, because they were unable to print their boarding passes in advance.

  • New Jersey Governor Directs Review of New Sex-Ed Framework amid Parent Pushback

    New Jersey governor Phil Murphy ordered a review of the state's new sex-ed framework after parental pushback over questions of its age-level appropriateness.

  • Ravens players react to S DeShon Elliott signing with Lions

    Ravens players reacted to DeShon Elliott signing with the Lions

  • Trump impeachment witness mocks ex-president’s ‘word vomit’ over Putin and says he’s ‘spiraled down mentally’

    Lt. Col Alexander Vindman said that former president has ‘spiraled down mentally’

  • Why You Should Probably Decline Store Credit Card Offers at Checkout

    How often have you been asked if you want to get a store credit card while in the checkout line? If you get asked this question, you should think before agreeing to apply for one because a store credit card may not be the best card choice. Keep reading to find out what you need to know about store credit cards.

  • Desantis Proposes New Congressional Map Which Would Carve Up Black District

    In February, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis submitted a congressional map that would seek to break up north Florida’s lone Black district and hurt Democratic Rep. Al Lawson. At the time, Florida’s Supreme Court refused to give Desantis an advisory opinion on whether the district was protected under Florida’s voter-approved standards.

  • 'Tell everyone what they have done to us': A month of terror in Bucha, Ukraine

    Residents in Bucha, Ukraine, are still processing Russian forces' month-long occupation of their town.

  • North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a massive civilian parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather in which thousands marched in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family, state media said Saturday. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade in Pyongyang, which could take place on the April 25 founding anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will further escalate its weapons testing in the coming weeks or months, possibly including a resumption of nuclear explosive tests or test-flying missiles over Japan, as it attempts to force a response from the Biden administration, which is preoccupied with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a rivalry with China.

  • Chihuahua governor reaches deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over cross-border trade slowdown in El Paso

    Chihuahua Gov. Maria Eugenia "Maru" Campos and Gov. Greg Abbott announce deal to resolve trade slowdown provoked by the Texas governor

  • NFL draft: QB prospect reportedly visiting Browns

    With 4 QBs on the roster currently, an interesting QB prospect reportedly coming to town for the Browns in advance of the NFL draft: