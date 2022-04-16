States Scale Back Food Stamp Benefits Even As Prices Soar

Sebastian Murdock
·5 min read
Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying food through the federal SNAP program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Photo: via Associated Press)
Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying food through the federal SNAP program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Photo: via Associated Press)

Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying food through the federal SNAP program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Photo: via Associated Press)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades.

The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as governors end COVID-19 disaster declarations and opt out of an ongoing federal program that made their states eligible for dramatic increases in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture began offering the increased benefit in April 2020 in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country.

The result is that depending on the politics of a state, individuals and families in need find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.

Nebraska took the most aggressive action anywhere in the country, ending the emergency benefits four months into the pandemic in July 2020 in a move Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said was necessary to “show the rest of the country how to get back to normal.”

Since then, nearly a dozen states with Republican leadership have taken similar action, with Iowa this month being the most recent place to slash the benefits. Benefits also will be cut in Wyoming and Kentucky in the next month. Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Tennessee have also scaled back the benefits.

Republican leaders argue that the extra benefits were intended to only temporarily help people forced out of work by the pandemic. Now that the virus has eased, they maintain, there is no longer a need to offer the higher payments at a time when businesses in most states are struggling to find enough workers.

But the extra benefits also help out families in need at a time of skyrocketing prices for food. Recipients receive at least $95 per month under the program, but some individuals and families typically eligible for only small benefits can get hundreds of dollars in extra payments each month.

The entire program would come to a halt if the federal government decides to end its public health emergency, though the Biden administration so far hasn’t signaled an intention to do so.

For Tara Kramer, 45, of Des Moines, the decision by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to end the emergency payments starting April 1 meant her monthly SNAP benefit plunged from $250 in March to $20 in April. Kramer, who has a genetic disorder that can cause intense pain, said the extra money enabled her to buy healthier food that made her feel better and help her to live a more active life.

“My heart sank,” Kramer said. “All the memories from before the emergency allotment came rushing back.”

Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Reynolds, noted the extra benefits were always intended to help people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and said, “we have to return to pre-pandemic life.” Murphy pointed out that Iowa has over 86,000 job openings listed on a state unemployment website.

But Kramer said she’s not able to work and that even getting out of her apartment can be a struggle at times.

Vince Hall, who oversees public policy for the nationwide food bank network Feeding America, said ending the extra benefits ignores the reality that even as the pandemic wanes there hasn’t been a decline in demand at food banks.

Wages have been increasing in the United States and the national unemployment rate in March dropped to 3.6%, but those gains have been offset by an 8.5% increase in inflation compared to a year ago. Food is among items rising the fastest, leaving many families unable to buy enough groceries.

“The COVID pandemic is giving way to a hunger pandemic,” Hall said. “We’re in a real, real struggle.”

Feeding America, which represents 200 food banks, reports that demand for food has increased just as these organizations are seeing individual donations dwindle and food costs rise. The organization estimates the nation’s food banks will spend 40% more to buy food in the fiscal year ending June 2022 as in the previous year.

For people like Annie Ballan, 51, of Omaha, Nebraska, the decision by Ricketts to stop participating in the program reduced the SNAP payments she and her son receive from nearly $500 a month to $41. Both have health problems and can’t work.

“From the middle of the month to the end of the month, people have no food,” Ballan said, her voice rising in anger. “This is all the governor’s fault. He says he loves Nebraskans, that Nebraskans are wonderful, but he’s cut off our food.”

The demand on food banks will only grow as more states reduce their SNAP payments, which typically provide nine meals for every one meal offered by food banks, Hall said.

Valerie Andrews, 59, of St. Charles, Missouri, said the SNAP benefits that she and her husband rely on fell from $430 a month to $219 when Missouri ended the extra payments in August 2021. Andrews, who is disabled, said she tries to budget carefully and gets food regularly from a food pantry but it’s difficult.

“We’re barely making it from paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “It gets pretty rough most of the time.”

Officials at food banks and pantries said they will do their best to meet increased demand but there is no way they can fully offset the drop in SNAP benefits.

Matt Unger, director of the Des Moines Area Religious Council network of food pantries in Iowa’s capital city, noted the pantry’s cost for a 5-ounce can of chicken as jumped from 54 cents in March 2019 to a current price of $1.05.

“Costs are just going through the roof,” he said.

___

AP writer Grant Schulte contributed to this story from Omaha, Nebraska.

___

Follow Scott McFetridge on Twitter: https://twitter.com/smcfetridge

___

The spelling of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ last name has been corrected on first reference.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan food banks continue to help families as food stamp benefits could be slashed

    Two years ago, the federal government announced it would help families during the COVID-19 pandemic with extra food stamp benefits. That's changing as states are rolling back the extra benefits.

  • Some U.S. states scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

    Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades.

  • 'Pure evil': Inside the investigation that led to a 650-year sentence for serial rapist

    Steven Ray Hessler got 650 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults committed in Shelbyville in the 1980s. Here's how the case came together.

  • Project to eliminate sharp curve of Polk-Quincy Viaduct to help Topeka and drivers passing through

    The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is expected to cost $234 million. Topeka's government is to pay $20 million of that, with the state covering the rest.

  • Tribal Education Funding Makes Progress

    Three bills that would bolster the state’s 23 Native American tribes’ ability to educate their own children cleared their first legislative committee this week. The House Education Committee’s passage of House Bills 87, 88 and 90, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Derrick Lente of Sandia Pueblo, never was much in doubt. With a little over two weeks left in […]

  • U.S. arrests 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March, rivaling record highs

    U.S. border authorities arrested 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the border with Mexico in March, the highest monthly total in two decades and underscoring challenges in the coming months for U.S. President Joe Biden. The March total is a 24% increase from the same month a year earlier, when 169,000 migrants were picked up at the border, the start of a rise in migration that left thousands unaccompanied children stuck in crowded border patrol stations for days while they awaited placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters. Biden, a Democrat who took office in January 2021, pledged to reverse many of the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump, but has struggled both operationally and politically with high numbers of attempted crossings.

  • Lennie Small towers over the others in Topeka Civic Theatre's production 'Of Mice and Men'

    Lennie Small, a big man with a small mind, is devoted to his friend and caretaker, George Milton in John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men," playing at TCT.

  • Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall

    Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. The Cochise County Sheriff's office said she hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”

  • Colts sign OT Brandon Kemp

    The Colts signed OT Brandon Kemp.

  • Twitter reacts to Colts signing CB Stephon Gilmore

    Here's how Twitter reacted to the Colts signing CB Stephon Gilmore.

  • Abby Finkenauer back on primary ballot, Iowa’s high court rules

    Democratic Senate hopeful Abby Finkenauer qualifies for primary ballot and chance to face veteran Senate Republican Charles Grassley, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday.

  • Why Easter is called Easter, and other little-known facts about the holiday

    The date of Easter, when the resurrection of Jesus is said to have taken place, changes from year to year. The reason for this variation is that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. I am a religious studies scholar specializing in early Christianity, and my research shows that this dating of Easter goes back to the complicated origins of this holiday and how it has evolved over the centuries. Easter is quite similar to other major holida

  • Letters to the Editor: April 16, 2022

    Readers share their views on preventing child abuse and neglect; a better way to treat municipal waste; and supporting NATO's founding principles

  • A Russian soldier says Putin's troops have been blowing up their own 'as if they were terrorists'

    The soldier in a call said Russian troops are bombing Klimovo. Town authorities initially placed the blame on Ukraine, a claim that Kyiv has denied.

  • A British fighter captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared bloodied in an interview on state TV as he repeated Russian propaganda

    Aiden Aslin was fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol when he was reportedly forced to surrender.

  • Trump criticized NATO when asked about Russia's 'evil' actions in Ukraine by Fox News' Sean Hannity

    When asked by Fox News' Sean Hannity about Russia's alleged war crimes in Ukraine, former President Donald Trump replied by criticizing NATO.

  • Senator 'In Shock' As Trump-Backed Neb. Governor Candidate Put Hand 'Up My Dress'

    "I was mortified. It’s one of the most traumatizing things I’ve ever been through," state Sen. Julie Slama said in a radio interview.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Her First Fundraising Loss

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe campaign committee for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reported on Friday its first net loss since she was elected, posting a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 while additionally revising previous contribution totals down by more than $100,000.About half of that loss is represented in fees to Donald Trump’s top Jan. 6 attorney and a security detail that protected Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial last year.While

  • Biden and Democrats Should Be Absolutely Terrified by New Poll Numbers

    Mario Tama/GettyIn Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, a character is asked how he went bankrupt. “Gradually, then suddenly” is the reply.This formulation might also help explain how it feels to lose an election. President Joe Biden’s collapse of popular support has been so long coming that a new Quinnipiac poll showing him with just a 33 percent approval rating (!) was greeted mostly with yawns.Dig a little deeper, though, and things are even scarier for Democrats.The Backlash Over Trump’s D

  • Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few

    Leader Kim Jong Un keeps building outwardly glamorous high-rise apartment buildings in the capital, Pyongyang, with the latest being an 80-storey skyscraper completed this week. But defectors and other North Koreans say that unreliable elevators and electricity, poor water supply, and concerns about workmanship mean that historically few people have wanted to live near the top of such structures. "In North Korea, the poor live in penthouses rather than the rich, because lifts are often not working properly, and they cannot pump up water due to the low pressure," said Jung Si-woo, a 31-year-old who defected to neighbouring South Korea in 2017.