States to sign voluntary cutbacks of Colorado River water

FILE - A buoy rests on the ground at a closed boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., on Aug. 13, 2021. To help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks, water leaders for Arizona, Nevada and California are preparing to sign an agreement on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, that would voluntarily reduce water to the lower Colorado River basin states by 500,000 acre-feet for both 2022 and 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
BRITTANY PETERSON
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — To help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks, water leaders for Arizona, Nevada and California are preparing to sign an agreement that would voluntarily reduce Colorado River water to the lower basin states by 500,000 acre-feet — enough to supply about 750,000 households for a year — for both 2022 and 2023.

The agreement, known as the “500+ Plan”, would require millions of dollars from each state over two years — $60 million from Arizona, $20 million from Nevada and $20 million from California with federal matching dollars — to fund payments for water use reduction and efficiency projects that result in supply savings throughout the lower basin.

The signing is expected to take place Wednesday at the Colorado River Water Users Association annual meeting in Las Vegas, amid urgency to negotiate new rules for managing the depleted river beyond 2026 when the 2007 interim guidelines expire.

Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, hit record lows this year, spurring reduced 2022 deliveries for junior water rights holders in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.

Lower levels would automatically lead to even more cutbacks at certain thresholds. There is currently no plan for how the supply would be managed should Lake Mead drop below 1,025 feet (312.42 meters) above sea level. Modeling suggests that could likely happen as soon as 2024 if the 500+ Plan is not adopted.

Every foot of elevation lost in Mead reduces Hoover Dam's hydropower generation by about 6 megawatts — it's currently running around 75% capacity. If levels ever fall below 950 feet (289.56 meters), the dam's turbines, which generate power for 1.3 million people in three states, would stop running altogether.

For California, which receives more than half the hydropower, the deal is particularly urgent, says Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

“As levels drop at Lake Mead, it's basically strangling everything,” Hagekhalil said.

Ultimately, Mother Nature is in charge, says Kathryn Sorensen, research director at the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University.

“It’s all based on modeling that may or may not be correct," Sorensen said. "Whether even the 500+ plan is enough, I just don’t think people know.”

Next year marks 100 years since the Colorado River Compact was signed, apportioning the river's water among seven states, and later Mexico, during an unseasonably wet era.

In the years since then, federally subsidized water projects allowed cities and farms to balloon, and 40 million people now rely at least in part on the Colorado River's water. As scientists say climate change is making the West warmer and more arid, far less water is available in the system to meet demands of all users.

___

Follow Brittany Peterson on Twitter: @brittanykamalei

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Norman Powell

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:

  • Amid military atrocities, Myanmar public urges gas sanctions

    The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. As military abuses such as the murder and detention of thousands grew, the young woman joined others across Myanmar in a groundswell of support for targeted sanctions on oil and gas funds, the country’s single largest source of foreign currency revenue.

  • Japan's Toyota promises more electric models, investment

    Japanese automaker Toyota is beefing up its electric vehicle lineup, offering 30 new fully electric models by 2030, its president, Akio Toyoda, said Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles globally in 2030, he said, up from its earlier plan to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles a year worldwide by 2030. Toyota now sells about 10 million vehicles globally a year. Toyoda promised a full lineup of electric models called the “bz series,” short for “beyond zero,” coming in the years ahead, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sportscars.

  • O.J. Simpson discharged from parole in Nevada, is now 'a completely free man'

    The The 74-year-old former football star was discharged from parole stemming from his armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2008.

  • San Francisco mayor pledges more police, safety measures

    The mayor of San Francisco on Tuesday announced even more initiatives aimed at curbing open drug use, brazen home break-ins and other criminal behavior that she says have made a mockery of the city's famed tolerance and compassion. Mayor London Breed said at a news conference attended by the police chief and other public safety personnel that she would introduce legislation to allow law enforcement real-time access to surveillance video in certain situations and to make it harder for people to sell stolen goods.

  • New Colorado River report takes aim at St. George's Lake Powell Pipeline

    Utah, Colorado and New Mexico may already be using more water than is legally allowed, the report suggests, signaling potential cuts to come.

  • Hong Kong researchers urge third COVID-19 shot after new Omicron study

    Researchers in Hong Kong have urged people to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, after a study showed insufficient antibodies were generated by the Sinovac and BioNTech products to fend off Omicron. Tuesday's release of the results of a study by scientists in the microbiology department of the University of Hong Kong was the first published preliminary data on the impact of Sinovac's vaccine against the Omicron variant of coronavirus. None of the serum of the 25 Coronavac vaccine recipients contained sufficient antibodies to neutralise the new variant, according to the study, accepted for publication in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the researchers said. Just five of 25 BioNTech vaccine recipients had neutralising ability against Omicron, and vaccine efficiency was reduced significantly to 20% to 24%, the study found.

  • Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding

    The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. As military abuses such as the murder and detention of thousands have grown, the young woman joined others across Myanmar in a groundswell of support for targeted sanctions on oil and gas funds, the country’s single largest source of foreign currency revenue. On Friday, the U.S. announced a raft of sanctions against several Myanmar officials and entities, but again left out oil or gas revenues.

  • West Coast export terminal halted, Colorado natural gas group backs other projects

    A liquified natural gas terminal export project was hoped to give Rockies' vast natural gas reserves an export outlet to Asia.

  • Witness testifies Navy sailor was near where ship fire began

    A key witness in the Navy's case against a junior sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year testified Tuesday that he is certain that he saw the suspect in the area where the flames ignited, but acknowledged changing the account he initially told investigators. Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenji Velasco blamed his nervousness for the changes to his story and said in military court during a preliminary hearing that he was now “100 percent" sure that he saw the suspect, Ryan Sawyer Mays, descend to the ship’s lower vehicle storage area on the day of the fire. Mays, 20, was a seaman apprentice at the time and has since been promoted to seaman. Defense attorneys said he was joking and speaking sarcastically after being surprised that he was being locked up.

  • House approves Omar-backed bill to combat Islamophobia following Boebert's anti-Muslim remarks

    The House approved a bill late Tuesday that seeks to combat "worldwide" Islamophobia in response to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's anti-Muslim remarks last month against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Floor debate of the bill was ground to a halt earlier Tuesday, after GOP Rep. Scott Perry, of Pennsylvania, referred to Omar as anti-Semitic and implied that she has ties to terrorist organizations -- a comment which led to audible gasps from some Democratic members in the chamber. "Let's face it: Aside from the attempts to placate an anti-Semitic member of this chamber, all that's really happening here is that House Democrats are deflecting from the real issue confronting the House of Representatives, and that is that the maker of this bill has no business sitting on House committees has no business in this chamber," Perry said of Omar, who is a lead author of the bill.

  • Oak Brook Nordstrom hit by grab-and-go burglars twice in 1 day

    Surveillance video released by police shows the thieves taking their time stealing items, then running out of the store.

  • O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole, now 'a completely free man'

    A Nevada parole board cited good behavior in granting Simpson an early release.

  • US COVID death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive

    The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Atlanta and St. Louis combined, or Minneapolis and Cleveland put together. The United States has the highest reported toll of any country. The U.S. accounts for approximately 4% of the world's population but about 15% of the 5.3 million known deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in China two years ago.

  • Bull shark vs stingray: Video shows potentially violent encounter come to comical end

    Sharp teeth vs. venomous barb: Who would win?

  • Family finds ‘king of all poisonous snakes’ in their Christmas tree

    An extremely venomous boomslang snake was found in a South African family's Christmas tree, and safely removed

  • Bear Kept in Narrow Cage for 20 Years Moves to Spacious Sanctuary to 'Find Her Bear Friends'

    Vietnam's Son La Province is now free of captive bile farming bears after rescuers moved the last caged bear in the area to a sanctuary this weekend.

  • Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Grace Playing with Her Dog and Chicken: 'Life Is Good'

    Bindi Irwin welcomed little Grace with her husband Chandler Powell in March and have since introduced her to several animal friends at their Australia Zoo

  • Car in Niagara Falls rescue attempt went over brink

    A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls this weekend and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said Monday. The car was last seen in the churning rapids above the American Falls at about 9 p.m. Saturday amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday when the water receded, according to a statement from the state parks department.

  • World’s largest solar-powered battery unveiled at FPL’s Parrish plant with light show

    FPL showed what a battery that occupies 40 acres of land — roughly 30 football fields — can do.