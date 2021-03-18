States sue Biden in effort to salvage Keystone XL pipeline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

21 states filed a lawsuit against President Biden on Wednesday over his executive order to rescind permits for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Driving the news: The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Texas, aims to overturn Biden's decision, arguing that he overstepped his authority by ordering a cross-border permit for the Canada-U.S. pipeline to be revoked.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Texas and Montana lead the complaint.

  • Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a statement: "The power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce belongs to Congress — not the President."

The big picture: The controversial pipeline caused an outcry among climate activists when it was proposed to carry crude oil from Alberta to Nebraska in 2008.

  • Construction finally began last year after then-President Trump issued a presidential permit.

  • Biden canceled the permits as part of efforts to address the climate crisis, raising the ire of Republicans.

For the record: While some of the states represented in the suit, like Kentucky, Louisiana and Kansas, have Democratic governors, all have Republican attorneys general.

  • The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Read the complaint, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: Trudeau stresses "disappointment" with Keystone XL in first official call with Biden

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • States sue Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

    Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office. Because the line would run through multiple U.S. states, Congress should have the final say over whether it's built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.

  • Biden’s Keystone Pipeline Halt Prompts Red States to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas and other red states sued the Biden administration for canceling the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline, stepping up a legal fight over the controversial pipeline that is extending into a third presidential administration.President Joe Biden lacks unilateral authority to change energy policy set by Congress, according to a complaint filed in a Texas federal court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.“The executive’s unilateral decision to revoke the Keystone XL permit is contrary to the constitutional structure to which the states agreed at the time of ratification,” the states said. “The executive’s decision also encroaches upon the states’ abilities to steward and control the lands within their borders.”The states said in the complaint they will lose out on “tens of millions of dollars” in tax revenue from the construction and operation of the Keystone XL, In Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the total estimated property tax from the Keystone XL project in the first full year of operations is approximately $55.6 million, according to the complaint.The pipeline permit, which would connect oil sands in Canada to U.S. refiners, was approved by the Trump administration in 2019 after previously being rejected by President Barack Obama. Biden issued an executive order revoking the Keystone XL pipeline’s cross-border presidential permit as soon as he entered office in January. The Keystone pipeline is backed by the Canadian government, construction and energy industries but opposed by environmentalists, tribes and some landowners.Attorneys general from 19 states, including Alabama, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Utah and Wyoming, joined in the Texas and Montana lawsuit.“The argument that transporting crude oil via pipeline is worse for the environment than by rail or shipment is preposterous and has been disproven numerous times, even by the Obama-Biden State Department,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. “The Keystone Pipeline also will move the United States closer to energy independence.”Canadian pipeline giant TC Energy Corp. had sued the Obama administration in a Texas federal court, similarly arguing that Obama’s rejection of the project conflicted with the will of Congress. TC Energy dropped the suit in 2017, without resolution, after Trump granted a presidential permit.Alberta also threw its weight behind Keystone XL last year, committing $5.3 billion in investment and loans for the project.“Currently we are examining all options following the executive order, including looking at all avenues – including trade agreements – to recoup our investment if the project,” the Premier of Alberta’s office said in an emailed statement.If built, the pipeline would stretch some 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) from Alberta oil sands to Steele City, Nebraska, to connect with existing infrastructure to move oil to Gulf Coast refineries.The case is State of Texas v. Biden, 3:21-cv-00065, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas (Galveston).(Updates with background, details from complaint)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Keystone pipeline jobs cut by Biden admin for 'virtue signal' to left: Tomi Lahren

    Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren discusses her trip to South Dakota to investigate the impact of Biden's Keystone cancellation.

  • $29 million of electric bills from Texas winter storm will be forgiven, AG says

    Attorney General Ken Paxton said energy company Griddy debited "enormous amounts" from customers during February's storm, which left millions without power.

  • U.S. defends response to child migrant surge

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday defended the U.S. response to a surge of unaccompanied minors at the southwest border.In a statement, Mayorkas said, "The situation we are currently facing at the southwest border is a difficult one. We are tackling it.” But he was clear on the scope of the challenge, saying his agents were on track to apprehend the highest number of border-crossers in 20 years.Mayorkas said the government policy is to expel single adults and whole families back to Mexico, but to shelter unaccompanied children and process them into vetted shelters or into the homes of relatives.As of Sunday, more than 4000 unaccompanied children were being held by Border Patrol officials. President Joe Biden's administration is struggling to process them. But resources are scarce. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services will convert a massive Dallas convention center into a temporary shelter for thousands of migrant teenaged boys.At the same time, images of children sleeping on floors inside overwhelmed Border Patrol facilities have prompted outcries from humanitarian groups. "Let me first say, this is heartbreaking." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday acknowledged the strain."The options here are, send the kids back on the journey, send them to unvetted homes, or work to expedite moving them into shelters where they can get treatment by medical doctors, educational resources, legal counseling, mental health counseling. That’s exactly what we’re focused on doing, and this is an across the administration effort that we are committed from the top to making changes on as quickly as possible."The government is also facing criticism from Republicans who claim the surge was prompted by lax restrictions. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited a detention facility in Texas Monday."And why were they coming now? When you asked the border agents they are shocked themselves. Because they are being released into the country."The Biden administration says the the current surge is coming just as the new White House is trying to rebuild immigration and asylum procedures that they say were gutted by the last president.

  • More U.S. states join Texas-led antitrust lawsuit against Google

    Four more states have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas and others against Alphabet Inc's Google that accuses it of breaking antitrust laws to boost its already dominant advertising business, the Texas attorney general said on Tuesday. Joining the lawsuit filed in December are Alaska, Florida, Montana, Nevada and Puerto Rico, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. The lawsuit was one of three filed last year by the federal government or states against Google.

  • Biden administration to direct $12 billion in relief funds for COVID testing in schools

    The Biden administration will funnel more than $12 billion from the American Rescue Plan toward COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools, as part of a push to reopen the remaining closed districts for in-person learning, the Department of Health and Human Services will announce Wednesday. Why it matters: About 20% of the country's students are still fully remote. Though the number of reopened schools grows each week, many still aren't at full capacity or are struggling to convince some parents and teachers to return to the classrooms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also release new guidance Wednesday on asymptomatic screening tests in schools, workplaces and congregate settings. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency is looking at potentially cutting social distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet to help more kids get back to school.The big picture: Several school districts across the U.S. have been investing in their own surveillance testing protocols to ease worried parents and teachers.President Biden in January pledged to help K-8 schools reopen within his first 100 days in office.By the numbers: As a part of the newly signed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, $10 billion in funding will go toward screening tests to help schools reopen. $2.25 billion will be directed toward scaling up testing in underserved populations. What they're saying: “COVID-19 testing is critical to saving lives and restoring economic activity,” Norris Cochran, acting secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.What to watch: Walensky and White House testing coordinator Carole Johnson will elaborate on the plans Wednesday afternoon.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Democrats grow impatient about crisis at U.S.-Mexico border

    Democrats are growing impatient about the conditions — not to mention, the politics — along the U.S.-Mexico border, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could bear the brunt when he testifies in the House on Wednesday.What we're hearing: Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee, may have a handful of pointed questions. Some Texas Democrats also remain peeved they didn't get any warning a White House delegation would be visiting their state two weeks ago — aggravating potential allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTo date, Republicans have led the criticism of the Biden administration, but that's becoming politically untenable for the president's own party."I think it’s safe to say Secretary Mayorkas’ concerning rhetoric on immigration and President Biden’s questionable decision to rescind successful programs and agreements will be hot-button issues,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), a former chair of the committee, told Axios.Thompson was more reserved ahead of the hearing: “I look forward to Secretary Mayorkas' testimony."Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents El Paso, told Axios she has been invited to be a special guest questioner.The big picture: Facing a surge of migrants — including unaccompanied minors and families with young children — some Biden officials are privately concerned Mayorkas won’t be able to defend a border situation that is, in part, out of the president's control.Mayorkas attempted to defuse the situation Tuesday, releasing a lengthy statement addressing each potential point of concern from the committee.He even gave a preemptive headline: The U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years," he wrote.Mayorkas also acknowledged the surge of migrants is "difficult" while adding the administration is "making progress and we are executing on our plan."Driving the news: While White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said "now" is not the time to come, Biden has repeatedly vowed a more humane approach to immigration control than former President Donald Trump.Republicans have seized upon the increased arrivals to attack the White House and accuse Biden of pursuing an open border policy.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a delegation of Republicans to Texas on Monday. Democrats also planned their own trip.Trump also attacked Biden for the problem during his first speech since leaving office.For its part, the White House is eager to get Xavier Becerra confirmed as secretary of Health and Human Services and start filling out key border staff throughout the government.HHS plays a crucial role in sheltering minors once they have been discharged from Customs and Border Patrol.What we are watching: Will committee Democrats use their questions to engage Mayorkas on the border, or will they stick to the general plan to focus on Jan. 6 and domestic terrorism.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden's Solar Energy Plan Has A Major Space Problem

    Rystad Energy estimates that the significant utility solar PV installed capacity required to meet the target would occupy around 13,412 square miles of land, equivalent to 0.43% of the total land area in the lower 48 states, or roughly 50 times the size of Austin, Texas

  • Fox Corp. Exec Viet Dinh Plays Down Speculation He’s Making Big Decisions at Company

    The chief legal officer of Fox Corporation tried to throw cold water on growing speculation that he has taken on a broader role at the company, making decisions about the company on behalf of its CEO Lachlan Murdoch,. In an interview with David Lat, writer of the Substack newsletter “Original Jurisdiction,” Viet Dinh, Fox Corp.’s […]

  • Tom Cotton: Far-left Democrats want to end filibuster so they can ram through radical legislation

    Sen. Tom Cotton R-Ark., says pressure is on Joe Biden, moderate Democrats from the far-left.

  • Ex-Covid tsar urges Donald Trump to tackle Republican vaccine hesitancy

    Adm Brett Giroir says Trump’s leadership ‘matters a great deal’Poll found 49% of Republican men would refuse vaccine Adm Brett Giroir: ‘The people who follow the former president are very committed to President Trump. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/EPA Donald Trump’s former coronavirus testing tsar has urged the former president to address Covid vaccine hesitancy among Republicans, even as the man who some say has assumed Trump’s platform and megaphone, the Fox News host Tucker Carlson, criticized vaccine outreach by the Biden administration. Several recent surveys have shown vaccine hesitancy is highest among Republican men. Public health experts are scrambling to respond. Speaking to CNN, Adm Brett Giroir, in charge of coronavirus testing in the Trump administration, asked the former president and former vice-president Mike Pence, who have both been vaccinated, “to actively encourage all of their followers to get the vaccine”. “We all have to get together and urge every American,” Giroir said. “The people who follow the former president are very committed to President Trump, and I think his leadership still matters a great deal.” Giroir also highlighted the Trump administration’s role in getting the vaccine made, with its Operation Warp Speed program. “This is something that the Trump administration developed under its time,” he said. Trump has encouraged followers to get vaccinated, recommending the step in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, but he has been more muted than the other living former presidents. In an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll last week, 49% of Republican men, 47% of Trump supporters and 41% of Republicans overall said they would not get a vaccine if one was available to them. In the survey, 11% of Democrats and 34% of independents said they would not get a vaccine. In a CBS News poll on Sunday, a majority of Republicans aged 65 and older said they had been vaccinated. Republicans under 45 were most likely to be vaccine hesitant. As of Tuesday, more than 71 million people in the US, or 21% of the population, had received a first vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Monday night, Carlson, host of one of the highest-rated shows on US cable news, demanded public health experts provide more information about vaccines. He also lectured such experts about how they are providing information about vaccines. “If you want them to take the vaccine, don’t berate them, don’t issue more commands, calm their fears by rationally explaining the benefits and risks of the vaccine,” Carlson said. His 18-minute segment included a video of the CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, explaining guidance for people who have been vaccinated. Carlson responded: “They lecture us like they’re our parents, which they are absolutely not.” Carlson’s career as a rightwing provocateur has had many slumps but he has seen a recent resurgence in support. In December, he said he was “strongly supportive” of vaccines – in a segment in which he also questioned the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. The same month, Rupert Murdoch, Fox News’s owner, was vaccinated. “I would like to thank the key workers and the [UK National Health Service] staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible,” Murdoch said. “I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available.”

  • Defendant From Viral Michigan Assault Hearing Fires Attorney During Livestream

    A Michigan defendant said he wanted to fire his attorney during a Zoom hearing on March 16, after being arrested during a previous hearing that went viral when he was found to be in the same location as the plaintiff.Defendant Coby James Harris, 21, who was accused of assault with intent to commit bodily harm, announced that he wished to fire his attorney during his Zoom hearing from jail, a stream of the hearing from Judge Jeffrey Middleton shows.“I’d like to fire my attorney and represent myself for the rest of this case, please, because he hasn’t done anything that I’ve asked him,” Harris said. “I asked, I sent him a whole paper of questions to ask her and I asked him to come see me before this court date. He hasn’t. Paul Gipson’s a bum a** dude, and he should not practice this profession ‘cause he’s not doing anything for –”Harris’s audio was then turned off by court administrators and was not turned back on. He was visibly upset as the prosecutor read the charges sought against him, which included several felonies, and left the room after an officer entered. In the stream Judge Middleton says Harris chose to remove himself.The case previously made headlines when, during a preliminary examination for the alleged assault conducted over Zoom on March 2, authorities discovered that Harris, the defendant, and the alleged victim, Mary Lindsay, were in the same physical location. Harris was taken into custody and his bond was canceled. Credit: Judge Jeffrey Middleton via Storyful

  • Mitch McConnell: Democrats' “steamroller” agenda was not mandated by the American people

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will not be able to function without the filibuster.

  • Mexico president threatens constitutional change if power bill struck down

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would send an initiative to Congress to reform the constitution if a new law to increase state influence over the electricity market is deemed unconstitutional. Last week, a judge temporarily suspended the government's electricity bill, which was passed by lawmakers this month to strengthen state power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad at the expense of private operators. The law has angered business groups and generators of wind and solar power, whose projects have been held up by the government as it attempts to reorganize the market.

  • Dolphins agree to deals with two former Patriots in free agency; Ted Karras leaving Miami to return to New England

    The Miami Dolphins kicked off the third day of free agency Wednesday by signing two players who previously played under coach Brian Flores in New England. The Dolphins agreed to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Adam Butler, and a one-year deal with cornerback Justin Coleman, league sources confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. NFL Network reports Butler’s deal could reach upwards ...

  • The rich biodiversity in and around Delhi is in dire need of protection

    A survey of the remnant Aravalli forests of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Delhi revealed that they harbour an astonishingly rich diversity of wildlife with relatively high densities of mammals in non-protected areas.

  • Japan exports fall as China, U.S. demand weakens

    Japanese exports fell much faster than expected in February as U.S. and China-bound shipments weakened, a source of concern for the world's third-largest economy as it tries to prop up growth. The prospects for a U.S. recovery may ease concerns about the outlook for Japan's economy, however, which is seen slowing in the current quarter due to new COVID curbs that have hit service-sector activity. Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japanese exports fell 4.5% year-on-year in February, hurt by decline in U.S.-bound shipments of automobiles.

  • Biden discourages migrants from coming to the U.S.: 'Don't leave your town'

    President Biden on Tuesday pushed back against Republicans who claim that more migrants are crossing the border because he has rescinded the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies. "There was a surge in the last two years," Biden told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "In '19 and '20, there was a surge as well." Biden said he recently heard that migrants are crossing the southern border "because they know I'm a nice guy. Here's the deal — they're not." There is an influx in unaccompanied minors crossing the border, and due to a lack of space at shelters, many are being held for longer periods of time at Border Patrol facilities, which are not meant for children. Last week, Border Patrol encountered on average 565 unaccompanied minors every day at the border, NBC News reports, up from an average of 313 per day in February. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden administration is immediately expelling asylum seekers, except in the case of unaccompanied minors. "Still intact families who are desperate for their children's safety are going to send their children to cross alone," immigration attorney Amy Maldonado told NBC News, especially when there are relatives in the United States able to care for the children. "I feel like a lot of this could be avoided if intact families were processed through the border and allowed to seek asylum," she added. Biden told Stephanopoulos the U.S. is "sending back people" who cross the southern border, and discouraged migrants from starting the trek north. "I can say quite clearly: Don't come," he said. "We're in the process of getting set up, don't leave your town or city or community." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachOhio's GOP attorney general sues Biden administration over stimulus funds

  • EU threatens tougher vaccine export curbs in dispute with UK, U.S.

    The European Union on Wednesday threatened to take tougher measures to curb the export of COVID-19 vaccines, escalating an ongoing row with Britain and the Unites States over their restrictive handling of vaccine deliveries to the 27-nation bloc. "If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference. "We are ready to use whatever tools we need to deliver on that," von der Leyen said.