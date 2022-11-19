The state's surplus has grown to $610 million. Here's what leaders may do with it.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island's projected year-end surplus has grown to $610 million, opening doors for even more spending in what is already a record-high year for state government spending.

The new projection was contained in a report issued by state Budget Officer Joseph Codega Jr. earlier this week, based on new revenue estimates and spending patterns during the first quarter of the year that began July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.

Asked what state lawmakers should do with a newly projected surplus that is $608.9 million higher than lawmakers anticipated when they passed this year's $13.6 billion budget in June, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said:

“The report of a significant surplus for the current budget year is welcome, and I am encouraged that the downturn that had been forecast has been slower to take hold than anticipated.

"Nevertheless, out-year growth is modest, inflation is a major concern, and economic advisors caution that a recession remains likely. As we did with our federal stimulus funding and prior surpluses, I believe that one-time investments in areas such as infrastructure, addressing learning loss, mental health and human capital, and other urgent needs should be our priority for surplus revenues.”

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi was a bit more cautious about make any promises, saying: “I am proud of our record of thoughtful, long-term strategies for improving the lives of all Rhode Islanders and remain mindful of the need to address current economic realities with a close eye on the looming recession.”

Codega's report attributed the newly elevated surplus projection to three factors: a significantly larger surplus, $479.7 million more than the $289.2 million legislators anticipated when the last fiscal year ended on June 30; surging revenues and somewhat lower than expected spending in some areas where both caseloads and staffing are down.

The new projection also reflects the "continuation of enhanced Medicaid reimbursement associated with the Public Health Emergency for an additional two quarters through March 2023."

There is also this: "Staffing levels have risen somewhat from the recent historical low in FY 2022," but the number of occupied positions have "not yet recovered to the pre-pandemic level." The average count so far this year is approximately 13,661 "full-time equivalents," compared to "an average filled rate of 14,205 FTE in FY 2020, 13,890 FTE in FY 2021, and 13,494 FTE in FY 2022."

Some agencies are on track to under-spend their budgets — including the Department of Children, Youth and Families; the Department of Human Services, and the state's office of higher education — and others to overspend, including most significantly the Department of Corrections by $14.9 million.

Codega's report attributes the over-budget spending by the state agency that runs the state prison to "unachieved savings programmed in the enacted budget for the closure of 13 housing modules. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the Department states it is unable to pursue the module consolidations as planned.

"Further, substantial increases for unbudgeted overtime expenses, contracted nursing and hospital/health services, pharmaceuticals, building maintenance, and food costs are driving the estimated deficit."

As for the reduced spending now projected in the the Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner, the report cites lower than expected enrollment in the free tuition program known as "RI Promise" for eligible students at the Community College of Rhode Island.

The latest "RI Promise Report," issued on November 10, estimates fiscal year 2023 total enrollment of 2,691, a decline of 9.4% from the 2,969 projected in the spring 2022 report.

There is one headscratching item in the report: "a significant gap" between the $212.7 million in pending expenditures the Federal Emergency Management Agency was expected to reimburse in FY21 "and the associated amount(s) reimbursed by FEMA during the course of FY 2022, which totaled $155.3 million."

"The Budget Office is not aware of any rejected FEMA reimbursement requests of such a magnitude to explain this discrepancy and therefore infers that the variance is due to an accounting discrepancy or a delayed reimbursement timeline."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI expected to end budget year with $610M surplus