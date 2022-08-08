States tell U.S. court CDC lacks authority to set transportation mask rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 23 states led by Florida told a federal court on Monday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lacks the legal authority to impose a nationwide transportation mask mandate.

In May, the U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to overturn a U.S. District Court judge's April order that declared the government mandate requiring masks on airplanes, buses and in transit hubs unlawful. Hours after the federal judge in Florida declared the mandate unlawful, the Biden administration said it would no longer enforce it.

