State's top court upholds conviction of ex-Vernon man despite recording violation

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Mar. 22—The state Supreme Court has upheld a man's conviction in an Enfield domestic violence case even though the trial judge let the jury hear a statement the man signed in police custody during an interrogation that wasn't electronically recorded, as state law now generally requires in the most serious cases.

A six-justice Supreme Court panel was unanimous in upholding the conviction of Christopher M. Spring, formerly of Vernon who would now be in his mid-40s, although two justices filed a separate opinion disagreeing with part of the court majority's reasoning. The decision was published last week in the Connecticut Law Journal.

Enfield police arrested Spring on May 3, 2015 as a result of a violent incident with his then-wife.

Spring and his wife, who never had a place of their own during their brief marriage, were separated at the time. Spring listed a Vernon address, while his wife was staying on Spring Street in Enfield, where the incident began.

Later in the incident, Spring took his wife for a ride in a car, where, according to both of them, violence occurred.

The electronic recording requirement, adopted by the legislature in 2011, applies to people accused of capital felonies and Class A and B felonies.

At the time of his interrogation on the day of the incident, Spring was charged with home invasion and first-degree kidnapping, both Class A felonies carrying up to 25 years in prison.

HIGH COURT

OUTCOME: Domestic violence conviction of Christopher M. Spring upheld even though jury heard statement Spring signed without required electronic recording of interrogation.

POSSIBILITY: Trial judges can instruct juries to use "particular caution" in evaluating statements given by defendants without required recording, though Supreme Court declined to require that.

By the time the case went to trial in Hartford Superior Court, prosecutor Richard Rubino had reduced those charges to first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping, both Class B felonies carrying up to 20 years. The jury acquitted Spring of those two charges, convicting him only of the lesser felony of second-degree strangulation and a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault.

Judge James M. Bentivegna, who presided over the trial, sentenced Spring to three years in prison followed by two years' strict special parole. Spring wasn't listed on the state Correction Department website today, indicating that he has completed the prison time and the special parole.

The Supreme Court decision leaves the strangulation and assault convictions on his record and leaves in place a standing criminal protective order requiring Spring to stay away from the victim, who has divorced him, and her children.

The 2011 law generally requires audiovisual recording of interrogations of suspects who are in custody "at a place of detention," but it includes a number of exceptions. One is for cases where "electronic recording was not feasible."

Enfield police Detective Martin Merritt, who interrogated Spring, testified that he thought the police station's recording equipment wasn't working at the time. But Merritt wasn't certain of that, and he could have recorded the interrogation using his department-issued smartphone.

The trial judge didn't find that the feasibility exception applied.

But he let the jury hear Spring's written confession anyway under a "catchall" exception for cases where the prosecutor shows that a statement "was voluntarily given and is reliable."

University of Connecticut law Professor Timothy H. Everett and four law student interns who worked with him on Spring's appeal argued that Spring's statement hadn't been shown to be either voluntary or reliable. But the Supreme Court disagreed on both points.

The court declined to use its supervisory authority over the administration of justice to require that trial judges instruct juries to use "particular caution" in evaluating statements given without required recording but emphasized that trial judges can give such an instruction when they consider it appropriate.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

