State's top DFLers call on Rep. Thompson to resign after past domestic abuse allegations publicized

Jul. 17—Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota House of Representatives DFL leaders called on Saturday for fellow Democrat St. Paul Rep. John Thompson to resign.

House Republicans have prepared ethics complaints they plan to file Monday, if Thompson doesn't resign, according to a spokesperson.

After past reports of domestic abuse involving Thompson were publicized Friday, the state's top Democrats issued statements on Saturday afternoon.

"The alleged acts of violence against multiple women outlined in these reports are serious and deeply disturbing," Walz said in the statement. "Minnesotans deserve representatives of the highest moral character, who uphold our shared values. Representative Thompson can no longer effectively be that leader and he should immediately resign."

FOX 9 reported Friday about four cases of domestic violence with allegations from police reports dating from 2003 to 2009.

Prosecutors charged Thompson with misdemeanor domestic assault in 2004 and 2006 in Dakota and Washington counties; they were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. After a 2003 domestic assault allegation in Wisconsin, Thompson pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Fox 9 reported.

Thompson and his attorney, Jordan Kushner, couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

Regarding the FOX 9 story about the domestic assault cases, Kushner told the television station in an email: "Mr. Thompson does deny the allegations. The end results speak for themselves."

Thompson, who represents St. Paul's East Side, has been the subject of scrutiny since a July 4 traffic stop in St. Paul. An officer pulled him over for driving a vehicle without a front license plate and cited him for driving after his Minnesota driving privileges were suspended.

Two days later, Thompson was speaking publicly at a memorial that marked five years since his friend, Philando Castile, was fatally shot by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop, when he said, "You can still get driving-while-Black tickets in the state — as a matter of fact, in St. Paul. Let's just call this what it is."

After the Pioneer Press and other media outlets covered Thompson's traffic stop on July 8, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said the traffic stop "had absolutely nothing to do with the driver's race. What it did involve was a public servant doing what the community asks of him."

Thompson presented a Wisconsin driver's license during the traffic stop, which has led to questions about the legality of him having an out-of-state license as a Minnesota elected official. He said in a Monday statement that he has lived and worked in St. Paul for many years.

On Saturday, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, along with DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin, issued statements calling on Thompson to resign.

"As leaders of the Minnesota House of Representatives we take allegations of misconduct of staff and members very seriously," Hortman and Winkler said. "The recent reports concerning Representative John Thompson's actions are deeply troubling. Representative Thompson ran for office to advance progressive policies, but his recent actions, and unacceptable reports of abuse and misconduct, have become an impediment to that work."

