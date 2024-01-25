What states vape the most? Tennessee leads the way and so does the South

If you think you've noticed more e-cigarette usage around town, you're probably not wrong according to Forbes Advisor.

The business magazine released a study about e-cigarette, or vape, usage across the country, and Tennessee ranked at No. 1. According to the study, vaping, while still less common than traditional cigarette usage, is growing in popularity for younger crowds.

According to the study, the South has the most vapers with seven of the top 10 states coming from the region, including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The study was done comparing three metrics: Percentage of adults who vape every day, percentage of adults who vape some days, and the growth rate of adults who current use e-cigarettes between 2016 and 2022. The percentage of adults who vaped every day made up 50% of the score; the others made up 25% each.

Here are the rankings for e-cigarette usage in the United States.

10 states with the most e-cigarette use

Tennessee ranked the highest of all 50 states and Washington D.C. for vape usage. With a score of 100 out of 100, the volunteer state takes the cake. Tennessee also ranked No. 4 in the percentage of adults who vape every day, 5.7%, and the percentage of adults who vape some days, 5.1%.

Tennessee, score: 100 Kentucky, score: 98.88 Oklahoma, score: 98.32 Idaho, score: 97.77 Arkansas, score: 97.21 Alabama, score: 96.65 Louisiana, score: 94.41 West Virginia, score: 88.83 North Dakota, score: 85.47 Hawaii, score: 82.68

10 states with the least e-cigarette use

Maryland scored the least out of all other states with a score of 0.0. It also ranked as the lowest state for people who vape some days, 2.5%, and tied Illinois for the lowest percentage of people who vape every day, 2.1%.

Maryland, score: 0.0 Illinois, score: 1.68 Connecticut, score: 3.91 Massachusetts, score: 9.5 Delaware, score: 13.41 Florida, score: 14.53 Maine, score: 19.55 New Jersey, score: 20.11 Vermont, score: 24.58 Rhode Island, score: 25.14

Who uses vapes?

Typically, across the country, men are slightly more likely to engage in e-cigarette use than women. In 2021, the CDC reported that 11.6% of men vaped compared to 10.3% of women.

In terms of age, the younger age groups are more likely to use vapes than any other age group. According to the study, 11% of 18 to 24-year-olds vaped. This dropped to 6.5% for 25 to 44-year-olds.

Among the individual states, North Dakota led the country with a score of 100 in terms of vape users ages 18 to 24, followed by Wyoming. Tennessee ranked No. 29 with a score of 45.54.

Indiana has the most restrictions put in place on youth access to e-cigarette with 12 restrictions. Arizona and Nevada tied for the least amount of restrictions with only two in place for each state.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Top vaping state? Why Tennessee leads U.S. in e-cigarette use