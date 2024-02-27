Which states vote on Super Tuesday? What to know ahead of the presidential primaries

Super Tuesday earned its nickname because it’s the date most states hold their presidential primaries and caucuses — in this case, 16 states and one U.S. territory — will hold elections on March 5, 2024.

Donald Trump is the front-runner in the Republican race, polling in double-digits over his rival, former South Carolina Gov. Niki Haley, according to multiple polls.

But even after losing her home state on Saturday, Haley has vowed to stay in the race, and Super Tuesday could be her last chance against the former president, who is vowing to return to the White House for a second term.

Biden, as the presidential incumbent, is expected to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Which states are voting on March 5?

Alabama

Alaska (GOP only)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Iowa

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

And the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

Which Super Tuesday states hold open primaries?

Most primaries fall into one of five categories: closed, partially closed, open to unaffiliated voters, partially open, and open, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. The critical distinction between the categories is whether voters who are not registered party members can participate in the party’s primary.

Open primaries, which give all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, the opportunity to vote in either Democratic or Republican primary races, are held in six states on Super Tuesday. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

However, these rules are eligible to change and have been adjusted over the last few years across multiple states, so it’s essential to confirm your state’s guidelines. Those living in Super Tuesday states can also look to USA Today’s voting guides for detailed information on voter eligibility and registration requirements and learn what to expect on your March 5 ballot.

