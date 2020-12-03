States Where Residents are Most Likely to Accept a COVID-19 Vaccine

·5 min read

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report ranking all 50 states to see where residents are most likely to accept a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available.

To predict how widely adopted a COVID-19 vaccine could be, we looked at adult age-appropriate vaccination rates across the country to see where vaccination rates are highest. The existing rate of vaccinated adults, their access to healthcare, and public opinion help estimate the rate at which the vaccine will be received.

You can see the full report and list of state vaccinations rates here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/vaccination-rates-and-adoption-of-covid-vaccine

Key Findings:

  • The national average of American adults in 2019 with age-appropriate vaccinations was 40%.

  • A Gallup poll conducted in October 2020 found 42% would not take a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maryland have the highest rates of vaccinated adults in 2019. Nevada, Wyoming, and Georgia have the lowest rates.

  • Wisconsin, Florida, and Arizona saw the biggest increase in vaccinated adults from 2015 to 2019. 12 states saw a decrease in vaccinated adults.

  • Age-appropriate vaccinations have increased nationally by an average of 5.3% from 2015 to 2019.

  • Nine of the top 10 states for vaccinated adults in 2019 saw an increase in vaccination rates from 2015 to 2019.

Methodology

To get rankings, QuoteWizard analyzed the Commonwealth Fund's Health System Data on adults with age-appropriate vaccinations. The final ranking is based on states that had the highest percentages of vaccinated adults in 2019. States with the highest percentages of adults with age-appropriate vaccines were ranked 1 to 50. Also included is the rate change over a five-year period from 2015 to 2019 for each state.

Rank

State

2019 Adult Vaccine (%)

2015 Adults Vaccine (%)

% Change

1

Massachusetts

48

42

14.29%

2

Rhode Island

48

46

4.35%

3

Maryland

47

41

14.63%

4

Connecticut

47

43

9.30%

5

Nebraska

47

45

4.44%

6

North Carolina

47

45

4.44%

7

Virginia

46

42

9.52%

8

Washington

46

42

9.52%

9

New Hampshire

46

44

4.55%

10

Iowa

46

47

-2.13%

11

South Dakota

46

51

-9.80%

12

Pennsylvania

45

41

9.76%

13

North Dakota

45

42

7.14%

14

Vermont

45

42

7.14%

15

Colorado

45

43

4.65%

16

Wisconsin

44

36

22.22%

17

Kansas

44

41

7.32%

18

Maine

44

41

7.32%

19

Missouri

43

43

0.00%

20

Oklahoma

43

44

-2.27%

21

Minnesota

43

45

-4.44%

22

New York

42

40

5.00%

23

Delaware

42

43

-2.33%

24

West Virginia

42

44

-4.55%

25

Ohio

41

36

13.89%

26

Hawaii

41

38

7.89%

27

Montana

41

39

5.13%

28

Indiana

40

36

11.11%

29

South Carolina

40

37

8.11%

30

New Mexico

40

38

5.26%

31

Oregon

40

38

5.26%

32

Utah

40

38

5.26%

33

Arkansas

40

40

0.00%

34

Kentucky

40

43

-6.98%

35

California

39

35

11.43%

36

Alabama

39

38

2.63%

37

Tennessee

39

40

-2.50%

38

Michigan

38

34

11.76%

39

Texas

38

41

-7.32%

40

Arizona

37

32

15.63%

41

Illinois

37

35

5.71%

42

New Jersey

37

37

0.00%

43

Mississippi

37

38

-2.63%

44

Idaho

36

33

9.09%

45

Alaska

36

34

5.88%

46

Louisiana

36

37

-2.70%

47

Florida

34

29

17.24%

48

Georgia

34

34

0.00%

49

Wyoming

34

34

0.00%

50

Nevada

30

31

-3.23%


National

40

38

5.26%

