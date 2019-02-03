Where Retirement in Each State Costs Under $45,000 a Year

To help you choose the perfect place to retire , GOBankingRates evaluated all 50 states and determined where you can live out your golden years for less than $45,000 annually. The study analyzed factors like groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare and the overall cost-of-living index in each state, all of which contribute heavily to your yearly expenses in retirement. These indices were then multiplied by the average annual expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, which provided the final ranking of the top 26 states. The figures quoted in this article are per household. The most recent Census lists the average number of people per household as 2.5. To prepare for retirement, take a look at places to live that will cost you less than $45,000 annually .

If you’re thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you’re not alone — many Americans lack sufficient retirement savings to afford the cost of living in their home states after their working years are over. Moving to a more cost-effective area can help stretch your funds further in retirement, alleviating some uncertainty about your financial future.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

If you’re thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you’re not alone — many Americans lack sufficient retirement savings to afford the cost of living in their home states after their working years are over. Moving to a more cost-effective area can help stretch your funds further in retirement, alleviating some uncertainty about your financial future.

To help you choose the perfect place to retire, GOBankingRates evaluated all 50 states and determined where you can live out your golden years for less than $45,000 annually. The study analyzed factors like groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare and the overall cost-of-living index in each state, all of which contribute heavily to your yearly expenses in retirement. These indices were then multiplied by the average annual expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, which provided the final ranking of the top 26 states. The figures quoted in this article are per household. The most recent Census lists the average number of people per household as 2.5. To prepare for retirement, take a look at places to live that will cost you less than $45,000 annually.

26. South Carolina

Annual Expenditure: $44,978



It’s not difficult to see why South Carolina is one of the 10 best states to retire rich. The annual housing bill in the Palmetto State is $13,853, which is 12.8 percent cheaper than the national average.

25. West Virginia

Annual Expenditure: $44,292

West Virginia is one of the states where many people have less than $10,000 saved for retirement. Luckily, annual expenditures fall below the U.S. mean in every category except for groceries, which exceed the average by a mere 3.1 percent.

24. Illinois

Annual Expenditure: $44,246

Illinois is a state where you can maximize your retirement benefits. Healthcare, utilities, housing and groceries are all less expensive in Illinois compared to the rest of America, making it one of the cheapest places to retire.

23. Utah

Annual Expenditure: $44,200

You don’t have to stay too busy when you reach retirement age in the Beehive State. Utah’s cost of living comes in at 3.4 percent below the U.S. average, which could contribute to why it’s one of the states where it’s easiest to save $1 million for retirement.

22. Wisconsin

Annual Expenditure: $44,063

Although healthcare is 16.1 percent more expensive in Wisconsin, housing helps make up for it — at $13,964, residents can reap a 12.1 percent savings compared to the rest of the U.S.

21. Arizona

Annual Expenditure: $43,285

Arizona is one of the best states for taxes in retirement, which is also conducive to its lower cost of living. In the Grand Canyon State, only utilities cost more than the national average.

20. North Carolina

Annual Expenditure: $42,965

You can boost your retirement savings by choosing to live in a state like North Carolina. Healthcare might cost 7 percent more compared to the rest of the U.S., but housing is an enticing 17.3 percent cheaper.

19. Louisiana

Annual Expenditure: $42,736

Louisiana is one of the 20 states where your $1 million nest egg will last the longest. Housing is nearly 15 percent cheaper compared to the rest of America, and you can save more than 10 percent on utilities. Louisiana’s cost of living is lower than the national average by 6.6 percent.

18. Nebraska

Annual Expenditure: $42,736

Nebraska is one of the 10 least tax-friendly states for retirees, but only transportation and healthcare costs exceed the national mean — and not by much. Prospective residents can save on groceries, housing and utilities.

17. New Mexico

Annual Expenditure: $42,507

Though the costs of groceries and healthcare are higher than the U.S. mean, residents of the Land of Enchantment can find savings in housing and utilities, which are more affordable by 17.6 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively.

16. Idaho

Annual Expenditure: $42,416

Idaho’s cost of living beats the U.S. mean by 7.3 percent. But watch out for hidden expenses in retirement — transportation and healthcare both cost slightly more in this state.

15. Ohio

Annual Expenditure: $42,416