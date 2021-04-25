States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

BaLL LunLa / Shutterstock.com

The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in April 2020. Both the overall rate of 14.7% and the 10.3% jump from the prior month were the highest on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began keeping statistics in January 1948. Since then, the economy as a whole has been steadily improving, both in terms of the unemployment rate and year-over-year GDP. However, as the U.S. is such a large country, with a wide diversity of states and economies, the recovery has thus far been uneven. Some states have already come back nearly all the way to normal levels, while others have been stuck behind.

To determine which economies are thriving and which are failing, GOBankingRates took a look at a variety of economic factors, from year-over-year GDP and unemployment rates to wage changes and the percentage of a state’s population that is living in poverty. States were divided into the top 15 and the bottom 15 and ranked in reverse order. Thus, the state in the worst current economic shape appears as No. 1 at the end of the “failing economies” section, while the only state in the nation thus far that shows a year-over-year percentage gain in employment appears as No. 1 under the “thriving economies” section.

Read on to find out which states are at the bottom and the top of this split recovery.

Last updated: April 12, 2021

States Whose Economies Are Failing

These states have not yet been pulled up by the slow recovery in the American economy to the extent that some others have. Although overall unemployment trends are improving, residents of these states are still having trouble finding jobs and contributing to the state’s GDP.

Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

15. Arkansas

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 4.5%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -2.8%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $44,328

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 5.1%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $892

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 16.2%

Newport, Rhode Island.

14. Rhode Island

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 7.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -8.7%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $58,245

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 2.6%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,092

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 10.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 10.8%

St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

13. Oregon

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 6.1%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -7.8%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $62,109

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 2.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,113

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 7.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 11.4%

Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

12. Illinois

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 7.4%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -7.5%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $69,422

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 3.5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,199

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.8%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 11.5%

Strip District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

11. Pennsylvania

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 7.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -7.2%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $62,497

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 3.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,139

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 7.0%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 12.0%

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

10. Michigan

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 5.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -7.5%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $53,008

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 1.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,096

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 7.5%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 13.0%

Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

9. Wyoming

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 5.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -5.2%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $63,772

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 3.8%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $939

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: -0.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 10.1%

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

8. Kentucky

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 5.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -5.1%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $48,655

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 4.3%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $935

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 5.8%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 16.3%

Las Vegas, MAR 23, 2020 - Dusk special lockdown cityscape of the famous Strip.

7. Nevada

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 8.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -10.6%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $60,028

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 4.2%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,048

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 7.8%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 12.5%

New Oklahoma City Park downtown.

6. Oklahoma

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 4.4%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -5.4%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $48,508

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 3.5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $917

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 2.3%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 15.2%

Lahaina Harbor on a beautiful day on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

5. Hawaii

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 9.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -17.8%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $63,826

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 2.1%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,114

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 10.3%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 9.3%

Mississippi River bridge, at Vicksburg, MS.

4. Mississippi

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 6.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -4.0%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $39,580

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 5.6%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $810

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 5.6%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 19.6%

Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

3. West Virginia

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 6.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -5.5%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $41,798

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 3.4%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $913

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 1.8%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 16.0%

Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

2. Louisiana

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 7.6%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -7.8%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $53,229

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 3.0%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $970

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 5.2%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 19.0%

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

1. New Mexico

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 8.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -8.9%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $49,050

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 2.5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $944

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 5.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 18.2%

Portrait of female worker driving forklift in warehouse.

States Whose Economies Are Thriving

If you live in one of these states, consider yourself lucky. Unemployment and GDP levels are recovering nicely in these areas. Here’s a look at the 15 states helping to lead America as a whole back to a full recovery.

WICHITA, KANSAS - AUGUS 30, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita.

15. Kansas

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 3.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -4.9%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $61,274

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 4.0%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $952

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.6%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 11.4%

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

14. Connecticut

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 8.5%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -7.2%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $80,816

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 7.0%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,328

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 7.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 10.0%

State Capitol Building of Delaware.

13. Delaware

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 6.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -5.2%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $81,158

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 5.8%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,150

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.8%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 11.3%

Richmond, VA, USA April 4, 2006 Two adult men walk past the historic homes on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.

12. Virginia

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 5.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -4.8%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $66,997

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 4.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,201

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 9.9%

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

11. Iowa

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 3.6%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -5.1%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $63,688

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 6.3%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $969

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.0%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 11.2%

View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

10. Maryland

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 6.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -6.0%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $71,926

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 3.6%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,277

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 9.5%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 9.0%

A view of downtown St.

9. Minnesota

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 4.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -7.0%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $69,290

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 4.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,178

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 9.0%

Washington Monument on the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.

8. District of Columbia

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 8.1%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -8.9%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $210,453

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 1.2%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,962

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 13.5%

Downtown Boise Idaho.

7. Idaho

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 3.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 1.0%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $50,856

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 5.4%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $884

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 5.5%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 11.2%

Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

6. Massachusetts

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 7.1%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -8.7%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $87,374

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 4.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,488

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 9.7%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 9.4%

Spokane, Washington, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

5. Washington

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 5.6%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -6.0%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $86,167

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 1.8%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,482

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 11.0%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 9.8%

Omaha is the largest city in the state of Nebraska.

4. Nebraska

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 3.1%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -2.9%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $69,500

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 6.3%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $964

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 9.9%

Rochester is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

3. New Hampshire

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 3.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -5.4%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $64,757

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 3.8%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,171

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 8.9%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 7.3%

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - October 06, 2018: street scene of downtown Rapid City with buildings and businesses.

2. South Dakota

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 2.9%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: -2.5%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $65,632

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 9.9%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $918

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 7.2%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 11.9%

Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

1. Utah

Feb. 2021 unemployment rate: 3.0%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 0.4%

Q4 2020 GDP per capita: $65,494

GDP growth Q3 2020-Q4 2020: 7.1%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,015

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2019-Sept. 2020: 6.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2019: 8.9%

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following seven factors for each state and the District of Columbia to gauge the health of their economies: (1) the February 2021 unemployment rate according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Local Area Unemployment Statistics data; (2) the year-over-year change in nonfarm payroll jobs as of February 2021 according to the BLS’s State and Metro Area Employment, Hours, & Earnings data; (3) the Q4 2020 GDP per capita in current dollars, calculated by using population data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 2019 5-year estimates and the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s (BEA) most recent GDP by State release; (4) the percent by which GDP grew between the third and fourth quarters of 2020, also according to the BEA’s GDP release; (5) the average weekly wage in September 2020 according to the BLS’s Economic News Release; (6) the percent change in the average weekly wage between September 2019 and September 2020, also according to the BLS Economic News Release; and (7) the percent of the population that was living below the poverty line in 2019, according to the Census Bureau’s 2019 ACS 1-year data. States were scored on all factors and ranked against each other based on their combined total score. The states with the lowest combined scores were identified as states with thriving economies and the states with the highest combined scores were identified as states with failing economies. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 29, 2021.

