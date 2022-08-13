States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

CrackerClips / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in April 2020. Both the overall rate of 14.7% and the 10.3% jump from the prior month were the highest on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began keeping statistics in January 1948. Since then, the economy as a whole has been steadily improving, both in terms of the unemployment rate and year-over-year GDP. However, as the U.S. is such a large country, with a wide diversity of states and economies, the recovery is not what you'd call consistent. Some states have already made a rebound almost all the way back to pre-pandemic levels, while others have continued to struggle to return to a state of balance.

To determine which economies are thriving and which are failing, GOBankingRates took a look at a variety of economic factors, from year-over-year GDP and unemployment rates to wage changes and the percentage of a state's population that is living in poverty. States were divided into the top 15 and the bottom 15.

Read on to find out which states are at the bottom and the top of this split recovery.

urbazon / Getty Images

States Whose Economies Are Failing

These states have not yet seen the benefits of the economic recovery some others have. Although overall unemployment trends are improving, residents of these states are still having trouble finding jobs and contributing to the state's GDP.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. Michigan

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.2%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $43,580

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.8%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,154

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.3%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 10.6%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. South Carolina

March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.4%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.7%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $54,280

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 6.8%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $988

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 6.9%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 14.2%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Arkansas

March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.1%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.8%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $49,732

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.1%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $963

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7.8%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 14.1%

Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. North Dakota

March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 3.1%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $85,647

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: -1.8%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,076

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 9.4%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Kansas

March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 1.5%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $67,570

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 1.5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $997

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 4.7%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 9.3%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Alabama

March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.9%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 1.58%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $51,086

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,030

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.3%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 13.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Ohio

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.1%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.1%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $64,941

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,098

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.6%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 12.5%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. New Mexico

March 2022 unemployment rate: 5.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.9%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $54,200

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.6%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $997

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.6%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 15.9%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. South Dakota

March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.1%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $70,148

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 0.3%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $965

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 11.1%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Kentucky

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.5%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $54,216

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.9%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $989

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.8%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 13.8%

Daydreambelieverme / Shutterstock.com

11. Iowa

March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.1%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $70,683

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: -2.3%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,015

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 4.9%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 9.3%

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Louisiana

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.5%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $57,769

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,021

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 16.7%

Shutterstock.com

13. Alaska

March 2022 unemployment rate: 5%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 1.6%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $79,139

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 3%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,205

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 3.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 11.8%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. West Virginia

March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.7%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 1.7%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $51,573

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 1.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $960

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 14%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Mississippi

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.5%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $57,769

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5.7%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,021

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 5.4%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 16.7%

RgStudio / iStock.com

States Whose Economies Are Thriving

If you live in one of these states, you've probably noticed the signs of economic improvement. Unemployment and GDP levels are recovering nicely in these areas. Here's a look at the 15 states helping to lead America as a whole back to a full recovery.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

1. New Hampshire

March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 3.8%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $73,751

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.9%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,349

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 15%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 4.9%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Massachusetts

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.3%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.4%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $95,029

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.8%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,593

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 8%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Washington

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.1%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $90,034

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 8.3%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,578

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 6.6%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7.6%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. California

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.9%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 6.4%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $89,540

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 9.5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,576

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7.7%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 10.6%

zhudifeng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Oregon

March 2022 unemployment rate: 3.8%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.5%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $65,806

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 9.8%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,220

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 9.6%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 8.8%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Utah

March 2022 unemployment rate: 2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 3.8%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $69,007

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 6.5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,087

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7.4%

4kodiak / iStock.com

7. Nevada

March 2022 unemployment rate: 5%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 9.1%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $64,983

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.9%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,135

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 8.3%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 11.7%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. New Jersey

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4. 2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.5%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $75,549

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.4%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,384

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 4.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7.2%

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. District of Columbia

March 2022 unemployment rate: 6%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.8%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $233,500

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 3.5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $2,042

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 4.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 14.6%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

10. Florida

March 2022 unemployment rate: 3 . 2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.7%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $59,046

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 7.5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,120

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 8.7%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 12.4%

welcomia / Shutterstock

11. Colorado

March 2022 unemployment rate: 3 . 7%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.9%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $75,860

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 6%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,322

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 9.4%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Tennessee

March 2022 unemployment rate: 3 . 2%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 4.1%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $62,944

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 9.9%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,111

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 8.7%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7%

knowlesgallery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Idaho

March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.7%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 3.2%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $51,793

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 8.2%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $953

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 7.8%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 8.1%

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock.com

14. Texas

March 2022 unemployment rate: 4.4%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 5.9%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $71,274

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 10.1%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,2427

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 6.7%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 12.5%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Minnesota

March 2022 unemployment rate: 2.5%

Year-over-year change in unemployment Feb. 2021: 2.3%

Q4 2021 GDP per capita: $75,234

GDP growth Q3 2021-Q4 2021: 5%

Average weekly wages Sept. 2020: $1,249

Percent change in average weekly wages Sept. 2020-Sept. 2021: 6.1%

Percent of population below poverty line 2020: 7%

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the following factors for each state and Washington D.C. to gauge the health of their economies: (1) March 2022 unemployment rates according to Burea of Labor Statistics (BLS) Local Area Unemployment Statistics; (2) the March 2022 year-over-year change in nonfarm payroll jobs, per the BLS State and Metro Area Employment, Hours, & Earnings data; (3) the Q4 2021 GDP per capita in current dollars, calculated by using population data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey (ACS) 2020 5-year estimates and the Bureau of Economic Analysis's (BEA) most recent GDP by State release; (4) the percent by which GDP grew between Q3 and Q4 2021, also per the BEA GDP release; (5) the average weekly wage in Q3 2021, per the BLS Economic News Release; (6) percent change in the average weekly wage, September 2020 to September 2021, per the BLS Economic News Release; and (7) percent of the population living below the poverty line, according to the Census Bureau's Income and Poverty in the United States: 2020. States were scored on all factors and ranked against each other based on their combined total score. The states with the lowest combined scores were identified as states with thriving economies and the states with the highest combined scores were identified as states with failing economies. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 3, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving