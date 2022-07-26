State's witness testifies in Ponzi scheme trial of Owensboro man

Jul. 26—The federal fraud trial against an Owensboro man charged with allegedly running a Ponzi and pyramid scheme that netted millions of dollars continued Monday, with testimony of a former defendant in the case who pled guilty in exchange for agreeing to testify at trial.

Richard G. Maike, of the 3700 block of Briarcliff Trace, was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and securities fraud. Maike is on trial with co-defendants Doyce G. Barnes of Goldsboro, North Carolina and Faraday Hosseinpour, of Jackinsonville, Florida. Two other defendants are awaiting trial.

The defendants were charged with allegedly receiving millions in funds for their company Infinity to Global, or I2G. The criminal complaint says people believed they were investing in an online casino, a social media platform and a music platform, but that the casino never made a profit and that the programs had major errors or were already available elsewhere for free.

"Profits" were really just payments made to older members of the pyramid from "investments" made by newer members, according to the FBI complaint.

Maike allegedly received over $12 million in investor funds between June 2013 and September 2014.

Monday morning, jurors heard from Richard J. Anzalone, who previously pleaded guilty.

Anzalone testified all the casino proceeds were really from people investing by purchasing "packages" ranging from $100 to $5,000. Commissions were promised to people who sold "packages" to others.

Anzalone testified he believed in the company when he joined in July 2013, because Maike claimed to have reputable legal counsel.

"I had full faith and trust in this company," Anzalone said at one point during his daylong testimony.

However, Maike never hired counsel like he previously claimed, Anzalone told jurors.

When asked if he made as much as $900,000 through his involvement, Anzalone said the total could be right, but could be less.

Later, when people started raising red flags about the business in 2014, Maike dismissed the complaints, Anzalone said.

Anzalone testified he also lied to at least one person who claimed the business was a Ponzi scheme, saying he told the investor the casino did more than $1 million in business in one month.

The company held public events in 2013 where large checks were presented. Anzalone said he knew the check amounts at a public presentation in Hong Kong were not accurate, but that, "Rick (Maike) had attorneys, so I assumed it was legal."

Later, Anzalone said, "I believed everything Rick told me."

During a January 2014 conference call played for jurors, Maike told investors the company was going to exceed $300 million in revenue that year.

"We are setting revenue records," Maike said on the call.

The FBI complaint says Maike spent $3 million of the funds received from victims to buy 1,800 acres in Kansas, spent $536,000 to pay off credit card debts, and used the money for trips to places like Las Vegas, Hawaii, Fiji and Hong Kong. The complaint says Maike spent $11,788 at a steak house in Hong Kong in January 2014.

The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Owensboro.

