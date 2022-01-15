Statesman Journal changes how it covers crime to focus on safety, equity and solutions

Statesman Journal badge

One of the core principles of journalism is to avoid causing harm unnecessarily. But for decades, newspapers have covered crime in a way that did exactly that — particularly for communities of color.

We ran crime blotters listing by name individuals arrested for sometimes petty crimes, and didn't always follow up to let readers know when those charges were later dropped or the individual was acquitted.

In the digital era, online mugshot galleries offered a sensationalized glimpse into one moment of a person's life with little context or follow-up.

That coverage has been damaging to our entire community, but particularly to our communities of color — feeding into stereotypes, leaving the impression that some areas of the community are more dangerous than they actually are, and allowing law enforcement to dominate the narrative instead of including the voices of those most impacted.

Some in the community have told us about the harm our coverage was causing. We've listened, and are striving to change.

The Statesman Journal — and Gannett newspapers nationwide — has spent several months overhauling how we cover public safety. Readers may have noticed some of the changes, but we thought the start of the year was a good time to tell the story behind what you've been seeing.

As we go forward, we will renew our commitment to being a voice for all parts of our community. We will gauge a story's importance for the community and our audience, not for ourselves, spectators, law enforcement or other news outlets.

We will focus our public safety reporting on context, inclusivity and accountability. We will strive to include more neighborhood voices, highlight local efforts and cover crime events to their resolution.

So what will that actually mean for our readers?

We will continue to cover violent crimes and incidents that put the public at risk. But we will strive to add context to those — taking the time to tell the stories of the lives lost, analyze crime trends to provide an understanding of what is happening in our community, expose inequities in the system and hold law enforcement accountable for their words and actions.

You will see fewer stories about a single misdemeanor crime or felony that has little public impact, such as the non-violent robbery of a business, a non-fatal traffic crash or minor drug possession.

We may report on a crime that has a public impact but will not include the name of the individual arrested until they have been arraigned in court and formally charged.

When we do report the name of someone arrested, we will follow the case through to tell readers whether the person was convicted or acquitted. And we will not publish the criminal background of a person unless it is clearly relevant to the story.

We have stopped using police mugshots in all but the rarest of instances, such as when police are seeking help to find someone who may be a danger to the public.

We will not write stories on incidents that sensationalize mental illness. We will not cover individual suicides unless they occur in a public place or involve a notable community figure.

We will continue to not name juveniles unless charged as adults in a serious crime, and to not identify crime victims unless they choose to come forward and tell their own stories.

We hope these changes help the Statesman Journal more accurately reflect our community — all parts of it — and provide the context for conversations about meaningful change.

Tell us what you think. Hold us accountable. We are here to listen.

Alia Beard Rau is the senior news editor for the Salem Statesman Journal. Reach her at arau@gannett.com Follow her on Twitter @aliarau.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Statesman Journal has changed how it covers crime and public safety