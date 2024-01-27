Statesville 18-year-old with cognitive impairment missing: Sheriff

STATSESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are seeking help locating a Statesville man said to have cognitive impairment.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jermaine Wendell Johnson is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black long-sleeve shirt, black sweat pants and black shoes with white soles.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Missing Endangered Alert about the search.

Deputies say Johnson walked away from 136 Oaklawn Road near Jane Sowers Road about 7 p.m. Friday. Deputies and detectives are circulating in the area along with canine units and drones.

Johnson is known to carry a red bookbag and has a black and grey headset, according to state officials.

If you have seen Jermaine or know where he can be located, call 704-506-1790 or 911.

