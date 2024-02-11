Statesville man arrested with more than 40 grams of drugs: Police

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man in Statesville has been arrested after being found with more than 40 grams of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Statesville Police Department.

A little after 7 p.m. on Feb. 6, investigators used a search warrant at 928 Glade Street following complaints of illegal drug activity.

In addition to gathering information, officials made undercover purchases of crack cocaine from the residence.

During the search warrant, officers found nearly 30 grams of cocaine, 105 dosage units of oxycodone, 11 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of U.S. cash.

The suspect, 44-year-old Randall Antonio Carr, experienced a medical emergency at the scene while he was being arrested.

Police say he was discharged on Feb. 8 and was then taken into custody.

Carr was booked into the Iredell County Detention Center under the charges of:

Trafficking opiates

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II narcotic (Oxycodone)

Felony maintaining a dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carr is being held without bond due to his existing bond status related to other charges. His first court appearance is set for March 1, 2024.

