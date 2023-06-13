Statesville man arrested in officer’s shooting in 2018 sentenced on drug, gun charges

A Statesville man was sentenced to multiple years in prison on gun and drug charges in the Iredell County Superior Court on Monday.

Keith Eugene Lackey Jr. was charged with three counts of cocaine possession, attempted MDMA trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and a misdemeanor of carrying a concealed gun.

Channel 9 first heard about Lackey after Statesville police arrested him in June of 2018 after he shot an officer in the back while they were patrolling in Lackey’s neighborhood. For that incident, the department charged Lackey with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and firing a gun within the city limits.

The Iredell County Superior Court sentenced Lackey to a total of six and a half years in prison, serving consecutive, active sentences.

Court officials also said Lakey violated his probation, and that sentence will be served at the same time as the others.

