Statesville man charged with kidnapping, rape of missing 12-year-old girl, sheriff says

Aaron Brandon Clark, 25, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home at about midnight Saturday, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The next morning, dispatch got a call about a missing girl.

ALSO READ: 42-year-old Charlotte man arrested on child sex abuse charges

The woman showed deputies doorbell cam footage of her granddaughter leaving the home the night before. Deputies, drones and bloodhounds were called to help with the investigation.

Authorities learned that Clark was talking to the girl before she left her home.

Deputies searching for the girl found her walking on Sardis Road off Mount ulla Highway.

Deputies located Clark, who admitted to Special Victims Unit investigators that he met the girl and drove her from her home.

The two had engaged in sexual activity while she was away from home, deputies said.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

Clark, of 205 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, was charged with three counts of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and felony kidnapping.

He was issued a $1 million secured bond.

(Watch below: Former Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland pleads guilty to child sex charge)