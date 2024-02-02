Statesville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, police say

A man has been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the Statesville Police Department.

On Jan. 24, police received a cyber tip from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation alerting them to an individual who had uploaded child sexual exploitation material in October 2023.

The individual was later identified as William Curtis Powell, who lives at home on East End Avenue in Statesville.

On Feb. 1, a search warrant was executed at Powell’s home, and several external digital media storage devices were discovered. Each of those devices contained numerous files of child sexual exploitation material, according to police.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Powell, and he has been charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said he was taken into custody and held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

