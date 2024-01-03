Statesville man linked to “substantial quantity” of cocaine: Police

STATESVILLE, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is behind bars under a $305,000 secured bond following a search of his home, according to the Statesville Police Department.

After complaints of drug-related activities in the area, authorities say they set up surveillance on a home and saw suspicious activities. As part of the investigation, narcotics were bought from the home, and 61-year-old Terry Lee Roseboro.

More than 220 grams of drugs found in Statesville, 3 arrested: Sheriff

On December 11, investigators say a “substantial quantity” of crack cocaine linked to Roseboro was found during a search of the home. In response, warrants for Roseboro were issued for cocaine trafficking and maintaining a dwelling to sell narcotics.

According to police, on December 28, officers went to Roseboro’s home on Alexander Street to execute the warrants. Roseboro was arrested and found to have more crack cocaine.

In total, Roseboro is charged with the following:

Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine

Two counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the purposes of selling narcotics

Resisting a Public Officer

Trafficking in Cocaine

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.