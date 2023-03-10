Statesville Police looking for suspected bank robber

Police in Statesville need help identifying a man who robbed a Bank of America Friday morning.

The Statesville Police Department says the robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at a Bank of America on E. Broad Street.

Police say a man standing about 5′10″ wearing a blue surgical mask, eyeglasses, and a tan or gray collared polo shirt, walked into the bank branch and “indicated that he had a gun and demanded money.”

It’s not clear how much money was stolen, but the police department says the suspect left in a dark blue Toyota Prius.

If you have information about the suspect, you’re urged to call 704-878-3406.

