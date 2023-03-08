Statesville police search for driver in deadly head-on crash

A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash last month in Statesville, police announced on Tuesday.

Gabino Hernandez Nunez was driving a 1995 Honda Civic on East Broad Street on Feb. 24 when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming 2007 Honda Civic.

Nunez and the other driver were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Two passengers in the 1995 Honda were airlifted to Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center.

Nunez was under the influence and impaired at the time of the collision, and he was charged with driving while impaired. Speed was also factored in as part of the investigation.

Two days later, one of Nunez’s passengers, Juvencio Mata Carbajal, died from his injuries.

After Carbajal’s death, Nunez was also charged with felony death by motor vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, no operator license, and reckless driving to endanger.

Police are trying to find the Nunez.

