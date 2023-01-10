Statesville teen facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing man during gun sale

An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and fired shots at him, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 30, deputies responded to Fonda Road, in the western part of the county. The victim told deputies he was robbed at gunpoint when he attempted to sell a firearm online and made arrangements with Daniel Scott Miller Jr.

The two came to an agreement on a price for the gun and Miller went to the home, according to the sheriff’s office. He parked at the end of the driveway and walked down to the house, where he pulled out another gun and pointed it at the victim. He fired multiple shots at them. No one was hurt. The victim’s house was struck multiple times while people were inside.

ALSO READ: FBI assisting in investigation of business robberies, burglaries in Mecklenburg, Union counties

Miller was located and arrested, the sheriff’s office said. He has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharge of a weapon into an occupied property, felony conspiracy, and one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Miller is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center and has been issued a $500,000 bond.

(WATCH BELOW: Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park)