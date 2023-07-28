Statetroopercharged in New Haven teen's shooting death rejects plea offer

Jul. 27—North's lawyer, Frank Riccio, said the offer called for an "open plea" of guilty to second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, with North facing between up to 10 years behind bars under the law.

"He's going to be rejecting that offer today," Riccio told the judge.

The judge then advised North that the maximum penalty for first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, with which North was charged last April, is 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of five.

Police said North fatally shot Soulemane, 19, just off Interstate 95's Exit 43 in West Haven on Jan. 15, 2020. Police said Soulemane carjacked a driver in Norwalk following an alleged incident with a knife at a store, then fled from pursuing officers at high rates of speed along I-95.

The lawyers tentatively agreed for the trial to begin Jan. 24, 2024, with a deadline for the defense to disclose any experts it plans to call as witnesses by Oct. 24.

"We think that's a great date," Devlin said. "Bringing this case forward is necessary."

The attorneys also noted the timeline could be altered by the possible settlement of a $10 million lawsuit filed in the case by Soulemane's family during mediation talks scheduled for next month.

"What I presume is going to happen is whichever judge it's assigned to for trial will be in contact with you well in advance of that Jan. 24 date, but that would be the date for jury selection, subject to change," Brown said.

Soulemane's mother, Omo Mohammed, and one of his sisters were in court Thursday, with their lawyer, Mark Arons, who said afterward that Mohammed had supported the plea offer but is now happy to see the case moving toward trial.

"The family is very pleased with the process at this point, that it's moving forward at a good pace," Arons said. "They're hopeful for an outcome that provides justice for the death of Mubarak."

Supporters of North stood in front of the courthouse Thursday morning and put signs next to the sidewalk saying "Stand with North," "No police, no peace" and "Real heroes die serving the law, not resisting it."

Riccio said after the court appearance that the plea offer "was certainly considered," but that North ultimately opted for a trial.

"In every case there's an offer that's made whether you ask for one or not," he said.

According to state police, North fired his weapon when he saw Soulemane with a knife after stopping the car off Exit 43.

"When the driver displayed a weapon (later determined to be a knife), a trooper on scene discharged his assigned duty pistol, striking the driver," state police said.

Other troopers and officers, including some from West Haven, were on scene when North fired his weapon, fatally wounding Soulemane.

In the days following the shooting, Soulemane's family disclosed he battled with schizophrenia. While he had never been violent and had no criminal record, police said they had previously taken him to the hospital for treatment.

North was the first Connecticut police officer to be charged in connection with a line-of-duty shooting in 17 years. He was placed on administrative leave and his police powers were suspended pending the outcome of his case.

After a two-year investigation, Inspector General Richard Devlin completed the report and brought the manslaughter charge, determining North's use of force was not justified.

"Stated briefly, the investigation establishes that, at the time Trooper North fired his weapon, neither he nor any other person was in imminent danger of serious injury or death from a knife attack at the hands of Soulemane. Further, any belief that persons were in such danger was not reasonable," Devlin said in the report.