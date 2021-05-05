Amber Alert canceled after Kansas toddler in stolen SUV found safe in Finney County
A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled for a Kansas toddler after he was found unharmed Wednesday morning, three hours after the vehicle he was in was stolen from a driveway in Garden City.
Sebastian Bautista, a 14-months-old boy, was found in the stolen Chevrolet Tahoe which had been abandoned in Finney County, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. Garden City is the county seat of Finney County.
The alert was issued for the child after he was abducted shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday. The boy’s mother had placed him in the Tahoe to take him to a babysitter. She briefly went back into her home and then saw the vehicle drive away.
While police were searching for the stolen SUV and the child, a driver notified authorities that around 7 a.m. a white Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding southbound on U.S. 83 highway between Garden City and Liberal.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety also launched that state’s AMBER Alert program to help find Sebastian.
The KBI did not have any suspect information on the person who stole the SUV with the child inside. The agency said it appreciated the public’s help during the search for the child.