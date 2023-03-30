Statewide BOLO issued for inmate who walked off work detail, stole car, deputies say

The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide “be on the lookout (BOLO)” alert for an inmate that walked off his work detail in south Georgia and stole a car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said Aaron Lee Fore was working in Bainbridge, Georgia, which is far south Georgia on the Florida/Georgia line.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fore was last seen in a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia with GA plate RNW4154. Authorities are asking anyone who sees Fore not to approach him.

Fore is described as 5′11″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his neck.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Fore is currently serving time for numerous theft by taking charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, criminal damage to property and entering auto, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.