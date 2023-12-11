Statewide bomb threats against schools deemed 'not credible' by law enforcement agencies

At least two Stark County school districts were among 52 Ohio districts that received an email threat over the weekend.

The threat was deemed not credible by law enforcement agencies, according to an email from Akron Public Schools that was signed by Superintendent Michael Robinson. Other schools that received the threat included the Perry, North Canton, Worthington, Beavercreek, Licking County and Hilliard districts.

The threats claimed to be a "Russian terrorist," according to emails sent from school superintendents to parents. News reports in Texas reported that schools received a similar threat on Friday.

"The FBI was aware of the messages and stated there was no credibility to the claims," North Canton Superintendent Jeff Wendorf wrote in a message to parents "The North Canton Police Department, Stark County sheriff, and the FBI recommend proceeding with normal operations."

He said the district immediately notified city police upon receipt of the email.

Wendorf said the North Canton Police Department has a presence around the school building as classes resumed Monday.

Even though the threats have no credibility, he said any threat can cause anxiety and concern and the district is committed to maintaining "the highest level of service and care for our students, staff, and community."

He encouraged anyone who see or hears anything of concern to report it to authorities.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Statewide bomb threats against Ohio schools deemed 'not credible'