New statewide database shows 96 Jacksonville officers disciplined since 2012

A new webpage launched by the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission is a one-stop-shop that allows Floridians to see how police in the state are being held accountable.

But police reform activists argue the database doesn’t go far enough.

The 2020 protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd amplified demands for more police accountability and transparency.

Now, in response, Florida has launched a new webpage that makes it easier for the public to track officers that have faced disciplinary action throughout the state.

Read: Sheriff: 2 men ‘brutally murdered’ in Baker County home

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson believes it’s long overdue.

“This is an opportunity, a looking glass, into the behavior of these certified law enforcement officers,” Carson said.

Read: Duval County preparing for I-95 and I-10 construction project

The website shows officers that have been disciplined for Moral Character Violations, covering a wide range of offenses, from failed drug tests to excessive use of force.

According to the site, a total of 96 JSO police and corrections officers were disciplined by the statewide commission over the past decade

But the website does not show officers who have been arrested and are awaiting trial -- like a handful in Jacksonville -- since they have not been formally disciplined yet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“This is not the answer that we’ve been waiting for and longing for. Yes, it is however one small step for mankind,” said Ben Frazier, who heads Jacksonville’s Northside Coalition.

Frazier said he wants the database to include all complaints made against officers.

He also wants a clearer picture of how those complaints are handled.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The fact of the matter is this is simply too little, too late,” Frazier said.

But, Carson countered, citizen complaints are an unavoidable part of the job, and making them all easily available to the public could harm morale.

“What if the officers say, ‘We don’t like that and we’re not going to enforce the law anymore to avoid complaints’? That would be a potential problem,” Carson said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.