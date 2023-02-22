UPDATE: Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Columbus man

UPDATE @ 1:30 a.m.

Officials announced the Missing Adult Alert has been canceled.

INITIAL REPORT:

A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Columbus Police Department for an 85-year-old man.

Earnest Pete drove away from his residence at 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning and has failed to return, according to authorities.

Pete is described to be 5′10″ tall, weighs 165 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Pete suffers from dementia, and police are concerned for his safety.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2019 Kia Forte with OH plate number Q318893.

Anyone who sees Pete or the vehicle involved is asked to call 911.