UPDATE: Statewide Endangered Missing Child Advisory canceled; 9-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE @ 4:55 p.m.

An earlier Statewide Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been canceled.

Audemar Flantroy-Lawler has been recovered and is safe, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

He was reportedly last seen Saturday night in Cleveland, the Aurora Police Department said.

The Aurora Police Department thanked the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for their assistance, according to social media page.

-INITIAL STORY-

The Aurora Police Department has issued a statewide Endangered Missing Child Advisory for nine-year-old boy.

Police say Audemar Flantroy-Lawler was last seen at 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 98th Street and Union Avenue in Cleveland.

He is believed to be with his non-custodial father, Steven Lawler.

Lawler was driving a black 2006 BMW with Ohio plates JBH8625

Anyone who sees them or has any information is asked to call Aurora PD at (330) 562-8181 or 911.