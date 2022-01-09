🌱 Statewide Health Care Workers Petition For COVID-19 Mitigation

Happy Monday, Scottsdale! I hope that you had a great weekend! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started.

First, today's weather:

Pleasant with periods of sun. High: 72 Low: 53.

With Saturday's COVID-19 state-wide case number at 16,504, one thousand, healthcare workers asked Gov. Deucey to put mask mandates in place and expand testing, according to Fox 10 news. "It's going to crush the system, and so we are trying to figure out how to re-empower our healthcare workforce...our whole community needs to be able to speak up and be heard," said Dr. Bradley Dreifuss.FOX 10's response from the governor's office said that they will "continue working with the AZDHS and other health officials to address this need going forward." (FOX 10 News Phoenix) Oregano’s has temporarily closed its location on Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard due to the spread of the Omicron variant and subsequent staffing and safety issues, according to KTAR. No return date has been announced, but the shutdown is planned through April. (KTAR) A tense scene was de-escalated by Tempe Police when Charles Ryan, the former head of the Arizona Department of Corrections who retired in 2019, kept police and SWAT at bay in his home, according to Patch. Not arrested, Ryan was taken to the hospital for a self-inflicted gun wound to the hand. His family was not hurt, and his condition is not currently available. Patch

A boy has been hospitalized— condition unknown after being discovered in a Paradise Valley pool. (Arizona's Family) Update on Arizonans charged in Capitol riots. (Patch) 10,000 new COVID-19 Cases. (Patch)

A Concert with the Tonalea Band — Coronado High School. (6:30 p.m.)

Scottsdale Community College collaborates with Maricopa County Public Health Department to host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (SCC Parking Lot F) on campus; no appointment is necessary. Appointments are available Tuesdays in January from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Facebook)

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community vaccinations and boosters are available on Tuesdays at the Salt River Clinic and Fridays at the Salt River Community Building. (Facebook)

The SRPMIC tribal government service operations are now in Phase 2 due to COVID-19 cases. (Facebook)

Scottsdale Fire Department's bike team finished two days of training. The team supports special events in Scottsdale. (Facebook)

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park — Check out the historic Charros Carousel built by Allan Herschell in 1950 . (Facebook)

The last item in Scottsdale's trailhead master plan is complete — Pima Road and Dynamite Boulevard. (Facebook)

Estate Planning Seminar. (Jan. 10)

Mike Massé in Concert — Epic Acoustic Classic Rock — Desert Stages Theatre. (Jan. 29)

