Statewide high school girls soccer regional semifinal scores and regional final pairings

Brian Gosset, Darren Lauber
·2 min read

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS

Class 6A

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

REGION I

Flower Mound Marcus 3, Keller 0

Flower Mound 5, Haslet Eaton 0

REGION II

Mansfield Lake Ridge 4, Tomball Memorial 2 (OT)

The Woodlands 3, Mansfield 2 (SO 7-6)

REGION III

Cy-Fair 2, Beaumont West Brook 0

Houston Memorial 3, League City Clear Creek 0

REGION IV

Austin Vandegrift 4, San Antonio Brennan 0

Round Rock 4, Los Fresnos 1

REGIONAL FINAL

REGION I

Flower Mound Marcus (20-3-5) vs. Flower Mound (20-1-2), 6 p.m. Friday, McKinney ISD Stadium

REGION II

Mansfield Lake Ridge (18-4-2) vs. The Woodlands (21-1-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Manor HS

REGION III

Cy-Fair (24-2-1) vs. Houston Memorial (21-3-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Tully Stadium, Houston

REGION IV

Austin Vandegrift (18-3-2) vs. Round Rock (20-1-1), 7:15 p.m. Friday, The Pfield, Pflugerville

Class 5A

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

REGION I

Amarillo 3, Burleson Centennial 0

Grapevine 3, Abilene Wylie 1

REGION II

Frisco Wakeland 6, Forney 0

Highland Park 2, Frisco Memorial 1 (SO 4-2)

REGION III

Magnolia 4, Richmond Foster 0

Friendswood 2, College Station A&M Consolidated 0

REGION IV

Cedar Park 4, McAllen 0

Dripping Springs 2, Gregory-Portland 0

REGIONAL FINAL

REGION I

Amarillo (17-1-2) vs. Grapevine (22-2-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

REGION II

Frisco Wakeland (18-2-3) vs. Highland Park (22-0-0), 7 p.m. Friday, West Mesquite HS

REGION III

Magnolia (24-1-0) vs. Friendswood (23-2-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Huffman Hargrave HS

REGION IV

Cedar Park (20-6-2) vs. Dripping Springs (24-1-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Austin Lake Travis HS

Class 4A

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

REGION I

Midlothian Heritage 2, Stephenville 1

Argyle 5, San Elizario 0

REGION II

Henderson 3, Melissa 2

Celina 7, Bullard 0

REGION III

Bay City 3, Lake Belton 2

Salado 2, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 1

REGION IV

Wimberley 5, Corpus Christi London 0

Corpus Christi Calallen 1, Boerne 0 (OT)

REGIONAL FINAL

REGION I

Midlothian Heritage (23-1-0) vs. Argyle (21-3-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Southlake

REGION II

Henderson (25-1-2) vs. Celina (24-3-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Forney HS

REGION III

Bay City (24-0-0) vs. Salado (20-6-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday, College Station HS

REGION IV

Wimberley (25-6-1) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (24-1-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Floresville HS

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Freeman Rips Anti-Vaxxers on ‘Daily Show’: ‘Get the Freaking Shots!’

    “Today was one of those days when a name trends on Twitter and people were sent into a frenzy,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said Tuesday night. As he explained to his guest, 83-year-old Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, “People think one of two things has happened: the person has died or the person wishes that they had died.”Freeman, who experienced the latter a few years back when he faced his own #MeToo allegations, trended this week for a third reason. He lent his face and words to a new PSA urging all Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” the actor says in the short video. “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.”Comedian Jo Koy Reveals How Ultimate ‘Evil’ Banded Asians TogetherHe was even more pointed in his interview with Noah, saying that rather than having a death wish he only wishes that “those people who are refusing to take these doggone shots would change their minds and realize that this is one of those things we really have to do.”“I really don’t understand, to tell you the truth, anyone who has some issues with the idea of being vaccinated against this scourge,” he continued. “The facts are in. We know that all of those dead people are dead and they didn’t get hit by trucks or anything, it was this pandemic.”So with that in mind, Freeman said he would “recommend highly, go get the freaking shots!” If they choose not to, he added, “I will have to avoid you and I will.”Later, Morgan addressed some of the specific reluctance within the Black community due to a history that includes the Tuskegee experiments. “That’s horse-puckey!” he said, cracking Noah up. “I don’t believe that. That’s ridiculous. This is a whole new world, a whole new society, a whole new group of people and this thing here is for real. It’s not something somebody made up as a test to see how we’ll react to it.”And to anyone who has criticized him for taking a stand on the issue of vaccines, Morgan said, “I’m just trying to keep my peace, stay above the ground. You do what you gotta do and I’ll do what I gotta do.”“Get the shot,” he repeated. If for no other reason, he added, “Help protect me.”Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Busted Selling COVID Vaccine to Bono, Tom Cruise and Kanye in Crazy ‘Kimmel’ AppearanceRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Stubblefied embraces 'limitless' possibilities at DePaul

    Tony Stubblefield envisions competing for Big East championships and making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. More than anything, he sees opportunities for DePaul. Stubblefield is ready to embrace the challenge as he tries to lift a struggling program after agreeing last week to take over as the Blue Demons' head coach.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • American tech knows it has a diversity problem while Europe lags behind. This is why - and what we have to do.

    The cofounders of non-proft Colorintech argue that the failure to collect data on diversity is hampering efforts to address problems.

  • Harvey Weinstein timeline: How the scandal unfolded

    Key developments in the saga surrounding the film producer.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims rise again, but labor market recovery gaining steam

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the increase likely understated the rapidly improving labor market conditions as more parts of the economy reopen and fiscal stimulus kicks in. Households have also been upbeat in their assessment of the labor market. "Our belief is that continued moves to reopen the economy will result in a solid further advance in payrolls in the April jobs report and that the claims data are likely not capturing the pace of improvement in the labor market," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor looks unrecognizable in pics for new movie

    The actor looks so different on the set of her new film.

  • Trump exploded at a staffer for telling him the wrong names of his golf partners, John Boehner says in his memoir

    Trump once flew into a rage at one of Boehner's staffers with "real anger," showing an explosive temper long before he became president, Boehner said.

  • Police called to Prince Harry and Meghan's California home nine times in as many months

    Police have been called to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home nine times in as many months, it emerged on Thursday, after the couple expressed concern about the decision to strip them of round the clock police protection. Since the couple moved into the property in Montecito, Santa Barbara, last July, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes. The data, obtained under Freedom of Information laws, was released after the couple shared their security fears in their television interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess, 39, revealed she had written letters pleading with the Royal family not to take away her husband’s personal protection officers, warning he was facing death threats. She complained that depriving their son, Archie, of a title had put his safety and risk and said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. UK police protection for the Sussexes was withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties, following a meeting of the Government body in charge of overseeing Royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to foot the bill out of his own pocket.

  • Kyoko Takenaka recorded racist things men said in bars. For many, it hit home

    Kyoko Takenaka's short film 'Home' has gone viral on Instagram. It contains audio recordings of racist comments men made to Takenaka in bars.

  • Nursery camera catches home inspector pleasuring himself with Elmo doll, MI cops say

    “Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions.”

  • Who was Phillip Adams? Former NFL player identified as suspect in Rock Hill shooting

    Phillip Adams spent six seasons in the NFL after attending South Carolina State University.

  • Wayne LaPierre says he didn't warn NRA before bankruptcy or disclose post–mass shooting 'security retreats' on luxury yacht

    National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre acknowledged in court Wednesday that he did not inform most of the NRA's board before he pushed the gun organization into bankruptcy protection in January. LaPierre also conceded he should have disclosed his several free trips on a 108-foot luxury yacht owned by David McKenzie, a Hollywood producer closely tied to four vendors the NRA paid $100 million in recent years, according to The Wall Street Journal. The NRA is facing off in bankruptcy court against New York Attorney General Letitia James and the gun group's largest creditor, estranged longtime advertising firm Ackerman McQueen. James filed a broad lawsuit against the NRA last summer, seeking its dissolution over alleged self-dealing by LaPierre and other top NRA executives, plus other financial malfeasance. New York and Ackerman McQueen are trying to block the NRA's Chapter 11 filing. The New York attorney general and the NRA both basically seem to agree that the NRA is financially solvent, and that it has filed for bankruptcy — pausing the New York lawsuit and other litigation — to avoid scrutiny from New York authorities. Whether the NRA can cloak itself in bankruptcy protection and reincorporate in Texas from New York, where it chartered as a nonprofit in 1871, will be up to Judge Harlin Hale in Dallas. Hale on Wednesday called this "the most important motion I've ever heard as a judge." LaPierre said in a deposition filed over the weekend that he and his family took refuge in the Bahamas, on McKenzie's yacht and at a resort the producer paid for, several times between 2013 and 2018 due to threats he received after mass shootings in Parlkand, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut. The yacht, Illusions, "was offered as a security retreat where we could be safe and feel safe," LaPierre said. "This was the one place that I hope could feel safe, where I remember getting there going, 'Thank God I'm safe, nobody can get me here.'" Under questioning, LaPierre said he neither paid to use the yacht nor reported it on financial disclosure forms, as required. He also conceded that his security director did not assess the security of the yacht or do background checks on its cook and other staff. LaPierre also cited security concerns when trying to have Ackerman McQueen buy him a $6 million mansion in a gated Dallas suburb in 2018 and when he treated his house for mosquitoes, The Washington Post reports. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • Piers Morgan weighs in on Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo: 'The scam's been blown'

    Earlier this week, it was reported that legal representatives for the Kardashians had the image of Khloe removed from several social-media sites.

  • White supremacy is the root of all race-related violence in the US

    As fears of anti-Asian violence grow, police seek to be more visible to deter attacks. AP Photo/Kathy WillensAmid the disturbing rise in attacks on Asian Americans since March 2020 is a troubling category of these assaults: Black people are also attacking Asian Americans. White people are the main perpetrators of anti-Asian racism. But in February 2021, a Black person pushed an elderly Asian man to the ground in San Francisco; the man later died from his injuries. In another video, from New York City on March 29, 2021, a Black person pushes and beats an Asian American woman on the sidewalk in front of a doorway while onlookers observe the attack, then close their door on the woman without intervening or providing aid. As the current president of the Association for Asian American Studies and as an ethnic studies and critical race studies professor who specializes in Asian American culture, I wanted to address the climate of anti-Asian racism I was seeing at the start of the pandemic. So in April 2020, I created a PowerPoint slide deck about anti-Asian racism that my employer, the University of Colorado Boulder, turned into a website. That led to approximately 50 interviews, workshops, talks and panel presentations that I’ve done on anti-Asian racism, specifically in the time of COVID-19. The point I’ve made through all of those experiences is that anti-Asian racism has the same source as anti-Black racism: white supremacy. So when a Black person attacks an Asian person, the encounter is fueled perhaps by racism, but very specifically by white supremacy. White supremacy does not require a white person to perpetuate it. It’s not just white people White supremacy is an ideology, a pattern of values and beliefs that are ingrained in nearly every system and institution in the U.S. It is a belief that to be white is to be human and invested with inalienable universal rights and that to be not-white means you are less than human – a disposable object for others to abuse and misuse. The dehumanization of Asian people by U.S. society is driven by white supremacy and not by any Black person who may or may not hate Asians. During the pandemic, “yellow peril” rhetoric that blamed China for COVID-19 led to a 150% rise in anti-Asian harassment incidents reported to police in 2020. In particular, East Asian Americans or anyone who appeared to be of East Asian heritage or descent became targets for the misplaced anger of people blaming Chinese people or those they thought looked Chinese, even if they were of other ethnic backgrounds, like Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, Burmese, Thai or Filipino. A fear of disease White supremacy as the root of racism can be seen in the Latino man in Texas stabbing a Burmese family in March 2020, claiming he did so because they were Chinese and bringing the coronavirus into the U.S. Though the suspect may have mental health problems, his belief that this family posed a threat is driven by the white supremacist ideas of Chinese people being to blame for COVID-19. This same rhetoric of blaming anyone perceived to be Chinese for COVID-19 and attacking them has been found in countless reports of harassment, including one by a Vietnamese American woman who was spat at by a white man as she tried to enter a grocery store in March 2021. Four days later, video footage showed a 76-year-old Chinese woman who was punched in the face by a 39-year-old white man, on the same day that a white man killed eight people, including six Asian women, in Atlanta. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Stories of individual harassment and violence perpetrated against Asian Americans by white assailants don’t always get the same attention as the viral videos of Black aggression toward Asians. But underlying all these incidents is white supremacy, just as white supremacy is responsible for Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes: White supremacy made Floyd into a Black male threat rather than a human being. Understanding the depth and reach of this ideology of racism can be challenging, but doing so brings each person, and the nation as a whole, closer to addressing systemic inequity. It’s not Black people whom Asian Americans need to fear. It’s white supremacy.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jennifer Ho, University of Colorado Boulder. Read more:Asian Americans top target for threats and harassment during pandemicRacism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crime Jennifer Ho is affiliated with the Association for Asian American Studies.

  • Salvage crews secure drifting Dutch cargo ship off Norway

    Despite heavy seas, a joint Norwegian-Dutch salvage operation has managed to get an abandoned Dutch cargo ship under control off the coast of Norway and was towing the ship to port on Thursday. The Norwegian Coastal Administration, based in Alesund, launched salvage operation late Wednesday as it became clear that churning seas could make the drifting ship crash into the shore. One large boat aboard the deck of the 6-year-old cargo ship fell off in heavy seas Tuesday but was found by the Norwegian coast guard and secured to another tug boat.

  • Family of man who died from a blood clot after the AstraZeneca vaccine urge people to keep getting it, saying they trust the science

    Alison Astles, a pharmacist, spoke with The Daily Telegraph after her brother died from a blood clot that developed after he got the shot.