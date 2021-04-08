Statewide high school girls soccer regional semifinal scores and regional final pairings
UIL STATE PLAYOFFS
Class 6A
REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
REGION I
Flower Mound Marcus 3, Keller 0
Flower Mound 5, Haslet Eaton 0
REGION II
Mansfield Lake Ridge 4, Tomball Memorial 2 (OT)
The Woodlands 3, Mansfield 2 (SO 7-6)
REGION III
Cy-Fair 2, Beaumont West Brook 0
Houston Memorial 3, League City Clear Creek 0
REGION IV
Austin Vandegrift 4, San Antonio Brennan 0
Round Rock 4, Los Fresnos 1
REGIONAL FINAL
REGION I
Flower Mound Marcus (20-3-5) vs. Flower Mound (20-1-2), 6 p.m. Friday, McKinney ISD Stadium
REGION II
Mansfield Lake Ridge (18-4-2) vs. The Woodlands (21-1-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Manor HS
REGION III
Cy-Fair (24-2-1) vs. Houston Memorial (21-3-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Tully Stadium, Houston
REGION IV
Austin Vandegrift (18-3-2) vs. Round Rock (20-1-1), 7:15 p.m. Friday, The Pfield, Pflugerville
Class 5A
REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
REGION I
Amarillo 3, Burleson Centennial 0
Grapevine 3, Abilene Wylie 1
REGION II
Frisco Wakeland 6, Forney 0
Highland Park 2, Frisco Memorial 1 (SO 4-2)
REGION III
Magnolia 4, Richmond Foster 0
Friendswood 2, College Station A&M Consolidated 0
REGION IV
Cedar Park 4, McAllen 0
Dripping Springs 2, Gregory-Portland 0
REGIONAL FINAL
REGION I
Amarillo (17-1-2) vs. Grapevine (22-2-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
REGION II
Frisco Wakeland (18-2-3) vs. Highland Park (22-0-0), 7 p.m. Friday, West Mesquite HS
REGION III
Magnolia (24-1-0) vs. Friendswood (23-2-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Huffman Hargrave HS
REGION IV
Cedar Park (20-6-2) vs. Dripping Springs (24-1-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Austin Lake Travis HS
Class 4A
REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
REGION I
Midlothian Heritage 2, Stephenville 1
Argyle 5, San Elizario 0
REGION II
Henderson 3, Melissa 2
Celina 7, Bullard 0
REGION III
Bay City 3, Lake Belton 2
Salado 2, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 1
REGION IV
Wimberley 5, Corpus Christi London 0
Corpus Christi Calallen 1, Boerne 0 (OT)
REGIONAL FINAL
REGION I
Midlothian Heritage (23-1-0) vs. Argyle (21-3-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Southlake
REGION II
Henderson (25-1-2) vs. Celina (24-3-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Forney HS
REGION III
Bay City (24-0-0) vs. Salado (20-6-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday, College Station HS
REGION IV
Wimberley (25-6-1) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (24-1-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Floresville HS