Statewide lockdown issued at Oklahoma correctional facilities after Hominy incident

Visitation at all Oklahoma correctional facilities is canceled after a statewide lockdown was implemented Friday.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections sent a press release about the lockdown, which was implemented "after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy."

Department spokesperson Kay Thompson told the Associated Press Saturday that the incident is still under investigation and did not elaborate on the event.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In September 2021, prisons statewide were locked down following what authorities said were gang-related attacks that injured several inmates at six of the department's 21 prisons, including the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Department of Corrections issues lockdown of all facilities