Statewide manhunt for inmate after 2 escape Ga. facility

One inmate has been captured and another is on the loose after escaping a facility in Macon.

The Georgia Department of Corrections issued a statewide manhunt on Wednesday for two inmates Kenneth Hamilton and Jacob Long.

The pair are residents at Macon Transitional Center.

Officials said the pair walked away from the facility.

Hamilton was recaptured around early Wednesday morning.

Long faces charges of aggravated assault and theft by shoplifting. Hamilton is charged with aggravated battery.

Authorities are still searching for Long. They are asking residents to not approach him but to call 478-992-5111 or call 911.

